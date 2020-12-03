136 more McLean County COVID cases; positivity rate increasing

BLOOMINGTON — One hundred thirty-six more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the county's COVID positivity rate continues to increase.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Thursday that the 136 new cases of the virus mean that 8,907 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus since March.
The county's seven-day positivity rate — the percent of county residents tested for the virus in the past week and who tested positive — was 13.8% compared with 12.6% on Wednesday. That figure has been increasing for several days.
Of the 144,100 tests of county residents since March, 6.2% have come back positive for the virus, compared with 6.1% on Wednesday.
McKnight reported no new McLean County deaths from the virus, after eight fatalities were reported Tuesday and Wednesday. Fifty-eight county residents have died of the virus since March.
Bloomington-Normal hospitals reported that 81% of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 93% of total hospital beds were occupied on Thursday. While 96% of ICU beds and 97% of total beds were occupied on Wednesday, the presidents of Bloomington-Normal hospitals have said those numbers fluctuate daily and they are concerned about the impact on hospital staff of the recent surge in COVID cases.
Seventeen McLean County residents were hospitalized with COVID on Thursday, compared with 16 on Wednesday, but McKnight repeated that those numbers don't reflect all people hospitalized with COVID because Bloomington-Normal's hospitals also treat people from outside McLean County.
The 1,281 county residents isolating at home on Thursday was 20 more than on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 115 more people have recovered from the virus, as McKnight reported on Thursday that 7,551 people have recovered since March, compared with 7,436 on Wednesday.
"We continue to urge the public to take steps to protect themselves, their communities and people who are at increased risk of severe illness," McKnight said. "The virus spreads at large events but also at small gatherings between family and friends. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, follow guidance for isolation and quarantine, wash your hands and practice social distancing."
"While we encourage the public to stay home as much as possible, and recognize social distancing as an important tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is equally important for individuals to monitor their health and know when to seek emergency medical care for serious symptoms," McKnight said. "Do not delay any urgent care because of fear of COVID-19 or concerns about going to a hospital or urgent care at this time, when many people are seeking care for coronavirus."
"If you travelled last week for the holiday or think you might have been exposed during a holiday gathering, consider getting tested for COVID-19," McKnight said. "It is recommended to get tested five to seven days from the event or possible exposure. It can take up to 14 days to show signs of infection but most people will show a positive test by day seven."
People who have been exposed to COVID should stay home for 14 days.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 527 people were tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported on Thursday.
"The state has put a cap on the number of tests that the community-based sites can conduct per day," EMA said in a Facebook post. "This was put in place to assist areas that lack testing to obtain kits. The cap at the McLean County site is 750 per day. The last couple weeks this hasn't been a problem. If it consistently becomes one, we will try to work with the state to change our cap."
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed that cap to The Pantagraph.
The testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
In DeWitt and Piatt counties, David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, reported that DeWitt County is up to 689 confirmed COVID cases and Piatt has had 842. Fifteen DeWitt County residents and five Piatt County residents have died of the virus.
This story will be updated.
