136 more McLean County COVID cases; positivity rate increasing

"If you travelled last week for the holiday or think you might have been exposed during a holiday gathering, consider getting tested for COVID-19," McKnight said. "It is recommended to get tested five to seven days from the event or possible exposure. It can take up to 14 days to show signs of infection but most people will show a positive test by day seven."

People who have been exposed to COVID should stay home for 14 days.

At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 527 people were tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported on Thursday.

"The state has put a cap on the number of tests that the community-based sites can conduct per day," EMA said in a Facebook post. "This was put in place to assist areas that lack testing to obtain kits. The cap at the McLean County site is 750 per day. The last couple weeks this hasn't been a problem. If it consistently becomes one, we will try to work with the state to change our cap."

Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed that cap to The Pantagraph.

The testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.