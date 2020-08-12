14 more McLean County COVID cases but 21 additional people recover

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — While 14 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in McLean County on Wednesday, 21 additional people have recovered, marking the fourth straight day that recoveries outnumbered new cases in the county.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Wednesday that the 14 new cases bring to 670 the number of McLean County residents who have been diagnosed with the novel virus since March 19.

But McKnight also reported that 572 of the 670 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 21 from Tuesday.

Eighty-two people are at home in isolation, eight fewer than on Tuesday. But one person was hospitalized with the virus, after no one was hospitalized with COVID in McLean County for two days.

Fifteen people have died of the virus in McLean County since March but no new deaths have been confirmed for more than a month.

The county's seven-day postivity rate — the percentage of the tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus during the one-week period ending Tuesday — remained 1.8%.