14 more McLean County COVID cases but 21 additional people recover

BLOOMINGTON — While 14 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in McLean County on Wednesday, 21 additional people have recovered, marking the fourth straight day that recoveries outnumbered new cases in the county.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Wednesday that the 14 new cases bring to 670 the number of McLean County residents who have been diagnosed with the novel virus since March 19.
But McKnight also reported that 572 of the 670 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 21 from Tuesday.
Eighty-two people are at home in isolation, eight fewer than on Tuesday. But one person was hospitalized with the virus, after no one was hospitalized with COVID in McLean County for two days.
Fifteen people have died of the virus in McLean County since March but no new deaths have been confirmed for more than a month.
The county's seven-day postivity rate — the percentage of the tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus during the one-week period ending Tuesday — remained 1.8%.
The increase in cases followed a record high number of people tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday at the test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. According to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, 729 people were tested on Tuesday.
That test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Also open on Thursday will be the McLean County Health Department's fourth rural, mobile COVID-19 test site. That site will be in operation 9 a.m. to noon at 307 N. Harrison St., Colfax.
Tazewell County Health Department reported 24 new cases on Wednesday, bringing that county's COVID total since March to 576.
Of the 576 Tazewell County residents who have tested positive for the virus, 323 have recovered, 239 are in home isolation, six are hospitalized and eight died earlier this year.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,645 new COVID cases on Wednesday and 16 additional deaths, including a LaSalle County man in his 80s, an Iroquois County woman in her 80s and a Douglas County man in his 50s.
That means 198,593 Illinoisans have been sickened by the novel virus this year and 7,672 of them have died, IDPH said. The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending Tuesday was 4.1%.
IDPH reported that 1,525 people in Illinois were hospitalized on Wednesday with COVID and 357 of them were in intensive care units.
This story will be updated.
