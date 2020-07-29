14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County; jail reports confirmed case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Officials say precautions are being taken to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the McLean County jail after an inmate tested positive.

The news came Wednesday as the county health department confirmed 14 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 486. It also followed another record-setting day at the Bloomington test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds.

“We in McLean County have seen over 3,000 tests results in just three days,” McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said Wednesday during a virtual news conference on Facebook, held hours before the inmate's diagnosis was announced. “That definitely tells you how much testing is going on in just our community, but also across the nation.”

Sheriff Jon Sandage said in a statement that the inmate who tested positive at the McLean County Detention Facility has been in custody for several months and is awaiting transfer to the Illinois Department of Corrections. The inmate has been placed in medical isolation.

Additionally, the sheriff said he had filed a lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Corrections "for failing to take inmates that have been sentenced to their custody," which Sandage said is creating a "health and financial burden" on the jail and county taxpayers.