14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County; jail reports confirmed case

BLOOMINGTON — Officials say precautions are being taken to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the McLean County jail after an inmate tested positive.
The news came Wednesday as the county health department confirmed 14 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 486. It also followed another record-setting day at the Bloomington test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds.
“We in McLean County have seen over 3,000 tests results in just three days,” McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said Wednesday during a virtual news conference on Facebook, held hours before the inmate's diagnosis was announced. “That definitely tells you how much testing is going on in just our community, but also across the nation.”
Sheriff Jon Sandage said in a statement that the inmate who tested positive at the McLean County Detention Facility has been in custody for several months and is awaiting transfer to the Illinois Department of Corrections. The inmate has been placed in medical isolation.
Additionally, the sheriff said he had filed a lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Corrections "for failing to take inmates that have been sentenced to their custody," which Sandage said is creating a "health and financial burden" on the jail and county taxpayers.
The Pantagraph has asked for a copy of the lawsuit.
Sandage said in a statement that the jail is working with medical staff and the county health department on steps to prevent the spread of the virus, including testing of all staff and inmates.
The sheriff's office said precautions were put in place in March, including employee health screening, limited inmate movement, temperature checks and quarantine of incoming inmates for 14 days before they were introduced to housing units. Those steps have prevented outbreaks to this point, the sheriff's office said.
"The sheriff's office will work hand in hand with our health partners and the judiciary to make whatever adjustments are prudent to contain and control COVID infection in the McLean County Detention Facility," Sandage said.
McLean County
There were 606 people tested Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing facility at the McLean County Fairgrounds, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency. The previous record, set on Monday, was 579 tests in one day.
Of the total 486 cases of COVID-19 reported in McLean County since March 19, officials say 405 are considered recovered. Sixty-three people are at home in isolation and three are hospitalized.
There have been 15 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.
The cumulative positivity rate is 2.1% and the rolling 7-day positivity rate is 1.9% through Tuesday, health officials said.
The McLean County Health Department recently added a frequently asked questions page to its COVID-19 resources tab, McKnight said.
One common question, she said: If you have been identified as the close contact of a person with COVID-19 and told to quarantine for 14 days, can you end the quarantine early after testing negative for the virus? The answer, McKnight said, is no.
“You can't test your way out of quarantine,” McKnight said. “You can have an onset of symptoms anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure so we want to make sure you're waiting that entire period to see if you do develop symptoms.”
A “close contact” is anyone who has been within six feet of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes, McKnight said. “It’s why we recommend that people do maintain social distance in their interactions,” she said.
McKnight also addressed questions of what people should do if they travel. While Illinois does not have a mandatory quarantine measure for returning after travel, McKnight said people should be aware and cautious when traveling due to many places experiencing widespread transmission.
Central Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,393 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 175,124 cases and 7,462 deaths.
The LaSalle County Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county to a total of 442 cases. The cases include a person younger than 13, two men in their 20s, a woman in her 20s, two men in their 30s, a woman in her 30s, two women in their 40s, a man in his 50s, two men in their 60s, and two women in their 60s.
Of the 442 cases, 242 people have recovered, according to health officials.
In Livingston County, health officials confirmed Wednesday two new cases of the virus. The patients are two women in their 50s who are recovering at home in isolation.
Livingston County has had 81 confirmed cases of the virus, 68 of which are considered recovered. The county has 11 active cases.
There have been two coronavirus-related deaths in Livingston County.
The Tazewell County Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county to a total of 301 cases. Of those cases, 208 people have recovered, 78 are at home in isolation and seven people are hospitalized.
There have been eight COVID-related deaths in Tazewell County.
The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for anyone who wishes to be tested and who can complete the self-swab nasal test.
A free Connect Transit shuttle to the facility is available at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234.
