14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County

McKnight also addressed questions of what people should do if they travel. While Illinois does not have a mandatory quarantine measure for returning after travel, McKnight said people should be aware and cautious when traveling due to many places experiencing widespread transmission.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,393 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 175,124 cases and 7,462 deaths.

The LaSalle County Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county to a total of 442 cases. The cases include a person younger than 13, two men in their 20s, a woman in her 20s, two men in their 30s, a woman in her 30s, two women in their 40s, a man in his 50s, two men in their 60s, and two women in their 60s.

Of the 442 cases, 242 people have recovered, according to health officials.

In Livingston County, health officials confirmed Wednesday two new cases of the virus. The patients are two women in their 50s who are recovering at home in isolation.

Livingston County has had 81 confirmed cases of the virus, 68 of which are considered recovered. The county has 11 active cases.

There have been two coronavirus-related deaths in Livingston County.