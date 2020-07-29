14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday.
The jump in cases follows a second record-setting day Tuesday with 606 people tested at the COVID-19 testing facility at the McLean County Fairgrounds, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency.
The previous record, set on Monday, was 579 tests in one day.
There have been a total of 486 COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County since March 19. Of those cases, 405 people who are considered recovered, which is nine more than Tuesday; 63 people are at home in isolation; and three people are hospitalized.
There have been 15 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.
The cumulative positivity rate is 2.1% and the rolling 7-day positivity rate is 1.9% through Tuesday, according to health officials.
The McLean County Health Department recently added a frequently asked questions page to its COVID-19 resources tab, McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said Wednesday during a virtual press conference.
The tab includes questions such as if people no longer have to complete a 14-day quarantine if they are a close contact and test negative for the virus before the quarantine is done.
McKnight also addressed questions of what people should do if they travel. While Illinois does not have a mandatory quarantine measure for returning after travel, McKnight said people should be aware and cautious when traveling due to many places experiencing widespread transmission.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,393 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 175,124 cases and 7,462 deaths.
The LaSalle County Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county to a total of 442 cases. The cases include a person younger than 13, two men in their 20s, a woman in her 20s, two men in their 30s, a woman in her 30s, two women in their 40s, a man in his 50s, two men in their 60s, and two women in their 60s.
Of the 442 cases, 242 people have recovered, according to health officials.
In Livingston County, health officials confirmed Wednesday two new cases of the virus. The patients are two women in their 50s who are recovering at home in isolation.
Livingston County has had 81 confirmed cases of the virus, 68 of which are considered recovered. The county has 11 active cases.
There have been two coronavirus-related deaths in Livingston County.
The Tazewell County Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county to a total of 301 cases. Of those cases, 208 people have recovered, 78 are at home in isolation and seven people are hospitalized.
There have been eight COVID-related deaths in Tazewell County.
The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for anyone who wishes to be tested and who can complete the self-swab nasal test.
A free Connect Transit shuttle to the facility is available at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m.
