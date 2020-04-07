14 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON – Fourteen new cases have been added to the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County, bringing the total number of reported cases to 62, the McLean County Health Department said Tuesday. It was the largest increase in day-by-day totals reported this spring.
Health department officials said of the 62 total cases, two people have died, 23 have recovered, six are hospitalized, including two in intensive care units and 31 remain at home in self-isolation.
Fourteen of the patients are in their 60s, 12 in their 70s, 12 in their 50s, eight in their 20s, six in their 30s, six in their 40s and three in their 80s. Nearly two-thirds of the cases are female, and about half of the overall cases are white. Of the rest, 20 are black, eight are "unknown" and four are "other," according to the health department website.
Some 148 people were tested Monday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Interstate Center. That means more than 1,000 people have been tested at the site since it opened March 28.
COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, until supplies are exhausted, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing criteria expanded during the weekend to include critical infrastructure workers (including utility workers) with COVID-19 symptoms, any health care facility worker and first responder, and anyone experiencing mild symptoms and who live in communities experiencing a high number of coronavirus hospitalizations.
Symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath.
As of Monday night, 1,016 people have been tested. Not all of them are McLean County residents, as the site is a regional testing site. Health department officials have said that more than 500 McLean County residents have been tested throughout the county since the coronavirus hit in early March.
In Macon County, two new cases have been confirmed, bringing the total to 12. The county health department reported 92 tests have been done in the county with six tests pending.
In Logan County, 91 people have been tested, with one positive result, 82 negative and eight still pending.
There are two additional cases in LaSalle County, which now has 15 confirmed cases. Both new cases are men in their 40s who are self-isolating at home.
This story will be updated.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.