14 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, until supplies are exhausted, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing criteria expanded during the weekend to include critical infrastructure workers (including utility workers) with COVID-19 symptoms, any health care facility worker and first responder, and anyone experiencing mild symptoms and who live in communities experiencing a high number of coronavirus hospitalizations.

Symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath.

As of Monday night, 1,016 people have been tested. Not all of them are McLean County residents, as the site is a regional testing site. Health department officials have said that more than 500 McLean County residents have been tested throughout the county since the coronavirus hit in early March.

In Macon County, two new cases have been confirmed, bringing the total to 12. The county health department reported 92 tests have been done in the county with six tests pending.

In Logan County, 91 people have been tested, with one positive result, 82 negative and eight still pending.

There are two additional cases in LaSalle County, which now has 15 confirmed cases. Both new cases are men in their 40s who are self-isolating at home.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.