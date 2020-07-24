14 new McLean County COVID cases; positivity rate 2.2%

"While we continue to see community spread of the virus, we are starting to see more of our cases able to identify an exposure to someone else that has tested COVID-19 positive," McKnight said. "The majority of our recently reported known exposure is travel-related or in household contacts to someone else that has tested positive for COVID-19."

McLean County also continues to see an increase in positive cases among 20-somethings, children and teens, McKnight said. She urged everyone to wash their hands, stay at least six feet away from people outside their household and wear masks in public.

She further urged people to avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation and crowded places. COVID spreads mainly through close contact with an infected person, who may not have symptoms.

Close contacts of people who have tested positive must complete 14 days in quarantine, McKnight said. Tests only show if a person is COVID-positive or COVID-negative on the day the specimen was collected. It can take two to 14 days after exposure to develop symptoms.