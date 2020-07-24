14 new McLean County COVID cases; positivity rate 2.2%

BLOOMINGTON — The July increase in COVID-19 cases in McLean County continued on Friday with 14 new cases, meaning 178 people have been diagnosed with the novel virus since July 3.
But the county's positivity rate — the percentage of positive tests of the 20,400 tests conducted of county residents — was 2.2%, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said. In the seven-day period ending July 23, the county's positivity rate was 2.5%.
And 19 more county residents have recovered from the virus.
The 14 new cases on Friday mean that 443 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID since March 19, McKnight said. Seventy-three people have had confirmed cases so far this week.
Of the 443, 357 have recovered (19 more than on Thursday), 68 are at home in isolation (six fewer than on Thursday) and three are hospitalized, one more than on Thursday.
One of the three patients is in an intensive care unit, McKnight said.
Fifteen McLean County residents have died of the novel virus but no new deaths have been announced in more than two weeks.
"While we continue to see community spread of the virus, we are starting to see more of our cases able to identify an exposure to someone else that has tested COVID-19 positive," McKnight said. "The majority of our recently reported known exposure is travel-related or in household contacts to someone else that has tested positive for COVID-19."
McLean County also continues to see an increase in positive cases among 20-somethings, children and teens, McKnight said. She urged everyone to wash their hands, stay at least six feet away from people outside their household and wear masks in public.
She further urged people to avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation and crowded places. COVID spreads mainly through close contact with an infected person, who may not have symptoms.
Close contacts of people who have tested positive must complete 14 days in quarantine, McKnight said. Tests only show if a person is COVID-positive or COVID-negative on the day the specimen was collected. It can take two to 14 days after exposure to develop symptoms.
The COVID-19 testing site operated by Reditus Laboratories at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, tested 409 people on Thursday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Friday. Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi has said that testing numbers have increased since Fourth of July weekend.
The test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays. People may drive up, walk up or use a Connect Transit shuttle bus that operates on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Anyone who has been part of a large gathering, or in extended close contact with someone outside their household, should be tested five to seven days afterward, EMA advised. "It takes that many days for the virus to incubate to levels that can be detected by a test," EMA said.
This story will be updated.
