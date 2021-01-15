 Skip to main content
146 new COVID-19 cases added in McLean County
146 new COVID-19 cases added in McLean County

011321-blm-loc-2vaccinationclinic

Health care workers arrive at the McLean County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena on Tuesday. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 146 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to nearly 13,000 since mid-March.

As of Friday morning, 12,975 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in the county. Officials report 849 McLean County residents are isolating at home and 11,967 residents have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

This week, 614 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in McLean County. That includes five cases under the age of 1, 109 between the ages of 1 and 17, 28 cases for 18- and 19-year-olds, 105 residents in their 20s, 88 in their 30s, 71 in their 40s, 92 in their 50s, 62 in their 60s, 24 in their 70s, 19 in their 80s and 11 in their 90s.

There have been 134 deaths reported in McLean County due to COVID-19.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 8.1% through Thursday.

McLean County board member urges patience, dismisses falsehoods on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Twenty-five McLean County residents and eight out-of-county residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 69% of ICU beds in use, 83% of total beds in use.

As announced last week, frontline essential workers and residents age 65 and older will be included in Phase 1B, making this a large group of citizens eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Frontline essential workers include first responders, persons working in education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections workers, USPS workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers, and staff at shelters and day cares. When vaccine becomes available for individuals in Phase 1B information will be released using various media outlets and made available on the McLean County Health Department website.

The McLean County Health Department is not scheduling appointments for individuals in Phase 1b at this time, but has added a page on the website where individuals that are eligible for vaccine in 1A or 1B can sign-up to receive updates about future clinics when they are announced.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 6,642 new and probable cases and an additional 123 deaths related to COVID-19. IDPH is reporting a total of 1,059,324 cases, including 18,049 deaths since March.

As of Friday night, 3,446 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 712 patients were in the ICU and 386 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 8 through Thursday is 7.7%.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

