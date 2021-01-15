146 new COVID-19 cases added in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 146 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to nearly 13,000 since mid-March.

As of Friday morning, 12,975 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in the county. Officials report 849 McLean County residents are isolating at home and 11,967 residents have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

This week, 614 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in McLean County. That includes five cases under the age of 1, 109 between the ages of 1 and 17, 28 cases for 18- and 19-year-olds, 105 residents in their 20s, 88 in their 30s, 71 in their 40s, 92 in their 50s, 62 in their 60s, 24 in their 70s, 19 in their 80s and 11 in their 90s.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 8.1% through Thursday.

Twenty-five McLean County residents and eight out-of-county residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 69% of ICU beds in use, 83% of total beds in use.

