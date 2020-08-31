146 new COVID cases in McLean County

McLean County's 146 new COVID cases brings the county's total since March 19 to 1,767 people diagnosed with the virus, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said. The age group with the largest number of cases in McLean County have been people in their 20s.

Of the 1,767 people, 840 are isolating at home, four are hospitalized (one in an intensive care unit) and 907 have recovered, McKnight said.

Sixteen McLean County residents have died of COVID. The most recent death was reported on Aug. 17.

The county's positivity rate (percentage of COVID tests that have come back positive) for the seven-day period ending Sunday was 10.3%, McKnight said. The county's cumulative positivity rate of the 45,900 tests conducted since testing began in March is 3.8%, she said.

Meanwhile, at the COVID-19 testing site operated by Reditus at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 719 people were tested on Sunday, the busiest Sunday since that testing site opened on March 28, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Monday. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.