146 new COVID cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — One hundred forty six more McLean County residents have confirmed cases of COVID-19, the county health department reported Monday, one day after reporting a single-day record high of 219 cases.
The surge reflects, in part, the continuing increase in cases at Illinois State University.
ISU reported on Monday 39 new cases on Sunday, with 84 people testing negative. In the previous seven days, 699 people have tested positive on campus of 2,909 people tested, for a positivity rate of 24%, ISU reported.
ISU's totals as of Monday morning were 972 people testing positive and 3,433 testing negative.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from the previous day from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
McLean County's 146 new COVID cases brings the county's total since March 19 to 1,767 people diagnosed with the virus, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said. The age group with the largest number of cases in McLean County have been people in their 20s.
Of the 1,767 people, 840 are isolating at home, four are hospitalized (one in an intensive care unit) and 907 have recovered, McKnight said.
Sixteen McLean County residents have died of COVID. The most recent death was reported on Aug. 17.
The county's positivity rate (percentage of COVID tests that have come back positive) for the seven-day period ending Sunday was 10.3%, McKnight said. The county's cumulative positivity rate of the 45,900 tests conducted since testing began in March is 3.8%, she said.
Meanwhile, at the COVID-19 testing site operated by Reditus at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 719 people were tested on Sunday, the busiest Sunday since that testing site opened on March 28, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Monday. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
For testing at that site, a new on-line pre-registration form may help the process go faster and may be completed on a computer, tablet or smartphone, EMA said. On-site staff can assist people who encounter problems or are unable to register online.
The link for the site is www.testdirectly.com/mclean.
McKnight said the health department is working with a new contact tracing software from IDPH and hopes to release more detailed information in the future.
"Stay home if you are sick; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place; avoid close contact with people who are sick; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces including tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, keyboards, faucets and sinks; and wear a face covering when you are unable to maintain social distance in public around people outside of your household," McKnight said.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
