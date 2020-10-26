147 new COVID cases in McLean County; Pritzker: 'There seems to be a COVID storm on the rise'

BLOOMINGTON — Seven more Central Illinois residents with COVID-19 have died and the state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate hit 6.3% on Monday, the highest since June 2.
“There seems to be a COVID storm on the rise. And we have to get prepared," said Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Peoria.
Because of a resurgence in cases in the Metro East and suburban Cook County, IDPH and Pritzker announced mitigation moves in those areas, including no indoor dining and bar service and limiting events to 25 guests or fewer or 25% of overall room capacity.
“So no matter where in Illinois you call home, as you go about your daily lives, remember that this is not over,” Pritzker said.
While there is a 97% recovery rate — meaning 97% of COVID-19-positive individuals are alive 42 days after diagnosis, according to IDPH — Pritzker said there are often lasting side effects for survivors.
“There are currently more than 2,500 Illinoisans in the hospital fighting this virus, and unfortunately because we now have so many new people getting infected, that number will likely rise over the coming weeks,” Pritzker said. “Many of those people will survive, but many will have lasting damage to their lungs and other internal organs.”
Locally, county public health officials on Monday reported COVID-related deaths of a McLean County woman in her 80s, two LaSalle County women in their 80s and four Tazewell County residents in their 80s and 90s.
The McLean County woman was associated with a long-term care center, said Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight, who didn't identify the facility. It follows three COVID-related fatalities reported by the county health department last week and means that 34 county residents have died of the novel virus since March.
The Tazewell County deceased were a man in his 80s, a resident of Timber Creek Rehab and Health Care in Pekin, which is experiencing a COVID outbreak; a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s, both residents of Generations at Riverview in East Peoria, also experiencing an outbreak; and a woman in her 90s, who was not associated with a long-term care facility.
The four deaths in Tazewell mean that 57 residents of that county have died of COVID since March and 129 more people had been diagnosed with the virus since Friday, bringing that county's total to 2,677 cases.
LaSalle County Health Department didn't release more information on that county's two new COVID deaths, which brought to 65 the number of LaSalle residents who have died of the virus since March. That health department also reported 27 new COVID cases, bringing that county's case total to 2,426. The new cases ranged from teenagers to people in their 90s.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,729 new COVID cases and 17 additional deaths, bringing the number of cases since March to 378,985 and the number of deaths to 9,522.
The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven days ending Sunday was 6.3%, compared with 6.1% the day before. As of Sunday night, 2,638 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 589 of them in intensive care and 238 on ventilators, IDPH said.
In McLean County, McKnight also reported that 147 more people were diagnosed with the virus since Friday, meaning 4,170 county residents have had COVID since March 19.
Included in the total, in addition to the 34 deaths, were 11 people who were hospitalized, one fewer than on Friday. None are in intensive care.
Support Local Journalism
The 361 people isolating at home were 72 more than on Friday.
Seventy-five more people have been released from isolation as McKnight reported that 3,764 have recovered, compared with 3,689 on Friday.
McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of county residents who have tested positive for the virus in the past week, was 4.9%, McKnight reported. That compares with 4.4% on Friday.
Of more than 96,000 COVID tests of county residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, unchanged from Friday.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive in Bloomington, 468 people were tested on Sunday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Monday. That site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
Illinois State University reported that, of 1,268 student-tests performed on campus in the past week, 35 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 2.8%. Of 14,469 student-tests on campus since Aug. 17, 1,439 have been positive for COVID, for a positivity rate of 9.9%. That cumulative positivity rate had consistently exceeded 10%.
ISU also reported that 1,401 students have recovered from the virus.
ISU President Larry Dietz, in a message to the campus community, warned against "COVID fatigue" and urged people not to let their guard down.
"Today, I'm asking you to double-down and do everything you can to prevent a coronavirus resurgence in our community and at Illinois State University," Dietz said in Monday's message posted online and emailed to faculty, students and staff.
Student adherence to COVID protocols and enhanced testing, tracing and cleaning on campus have contributed to a decline in ISU COVID cases, he said. But he warned "If we let our guard down even for a moment, those numbers could jump to the same levels they reached almost two months ago."
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, Ford County Health Department reported 11 new cases, with six associated with an outbreak at Piper City Rehab & Living Center in Piper City. That health department also announced two COVID-related deaths but those were reported by the state and The Pantagraph on Sunday.
Livingston County Health Department reported 40 new cases since Friday, to bring its case total to 680 and Logan County Health Department reported 25 new cases, bringing their total to 597.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
The Illinois graduated tax amendment explained
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.