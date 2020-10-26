147 new COVID cases in McLean County; Pritzker: 'There seems to be a COVID storm on the rise'

The four deaths in Tazewell mean that 57 residents of that county have died of COVID since March and 129 more people had been diagnosed with the virus since Friday, bringing that county's total to 2,677 cases.

LaSalle County Health Department didn't release more information on that county's two new COVID deaths, which brought to 65 the number of LaSalle residents who have died of the virus since March. That health department also reported 27 new COVID cases, bringing that county's case total to 2,426. The new cases ranged from teenagers to people in their 90s.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,729 new COVID cases and 17 additional deaths, bringing the number of cases since March to 378,985 and the number of deaths to 9,522.

The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven days ending Sunday was 6.3%, compared with 6.1% the day before. As of Sunday night, 2,638 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 589 of them in intensive care and 238 on ventilators, IDPH said.

In McLean County, McKnight also reported that 147 more people were diagnosed with the virus since Friday, meaning 4,170 county residents have had COVID since March 19.