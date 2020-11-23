15 more Central Illinois COVID deaths; stay home for Thanksgiving, public health officials advise

BLOOMINGTON — Fifteen more people died of COVID-19 in Pantagraph-area counties, public health officials reported on Monday, as they advised people to celebrate Thanksgiving with immediate family only.

"While large gatherings are known to be high-risk, small gatherings with people outside your household also pose a risk for spreading the virus," said Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department. "Traditional Thanksgiving gatherings with family and friends can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu."

"The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate with your immediate family, household contacts," McKnight said.

Meanwhile, during Monday's COVID briefing in Springfield, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said she expects the state to receive about 400,000 doses of the new COVID vaccine within a few weeks. Under the state's COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Planning Guide, the initial vaccine doses will be given to front-line hospital workers and first responders and Ezike said that would include hospital cleaning and food service staff.