15 more Central Illinois COVID deaths; stay home for Thanksgiving, public health officials advise

BLOOMINGTON — Fifteen more people died of COVID-19 in Pantagraph-area counties, public health officials reported on Monday, as they advised people to celebrate Thanksgiving with immediate family only.
"While large gatherings are known to be high-risk, small gatherings with people outside your household also pose a risk for spreading the virus," said Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department. "Traditional Thanksgiving gatherings with family and friends can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu."
"The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate with your immediate family, household contacts," McKnight said.
Meanwhile, during Monday's COVID briefing in Springfield, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said she expects the state to receive about 400,000 doses of the new COVID vaccine within a few weeks. Under the state's COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Planning Guide, the initial vaccine doses will be given to front-line hospital workers and first responders and Ezike said that would include hospital cleaning and food service staff.
David Hopper, McLean County Health Department emergency preparedness coordinator, told The Pantagraph last week that the health department has begun planning for when limited doses of the vaccine becomes available — perhaps in late December or early January — for staff and residents in long-term care facilities and critical workforce members who provide health care and other essential functions of society.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the vaccine wouldn't be available to the general public until March or April at the earliest.
Ezike also said Monday that the federal government has given the state about 8,500 doses of an antibody therapy for people with mild to moderate COVID infections. She said the treatment is meant to be given early in the infection to reduce the risk of hospitalization for high-risk individuals and said IDPH was determining equitable distribution of the therapy.
Area counties that reported COVID-related deaths on Monday were:
- McLean County — a woman in her 90s who was not associated with a long-term care facility, in that county's 49th COVID fatality.
- Tazewell County — a woman in her 60s who had been a resident of Generations at Riverview in East Peoria, a woman in her 80s who was not a resident of a long-term care facility, a woman in her 90s who was a resident of Washington Senior Living in Washington, a man in his 80s who has been a resident of Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton and a man in his 90s who had been a resident of Washington Senior Living — bringing that county's fatality count up to 87.
- Livingston County — a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s — bringing that county's death toll up to 20.
- LaSalle County — a man in his 80s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 90s and woman more than 100 — meaning that county's COVID fatalities are up to 118.
- Logan County — a person in their 60s and a person in their 80s — meaning that county has had 11 COVID deaths.
Meanwhile, COVID case counts also increased on Monday as McLean County reported 321 new COVID cases since Friday, Tazewell County reported 471, Livingston County reported 112, Logan County reported 124 and LaSalle reported 63.
McKnight reported Monday that the 321 people diagnosed with the virus bring to 7,673 the number of county residents who have tested positive since March 19.
But the seven-day positivity rate — the rate of county residents tested in the past week who have tested positive for the virus — was 8.3% on Monday, compared with 10% on Friday.
Of the 130,200 tests of county residents since March, 5.8% have come back positive for the virus, McKnight reported.
Seventeen county residents are hospitalized with COVID, compared with 15 on Friday. McKnight cautioned that these numbers don't represent all patients hospitalized with COVID because Bloomington-Normal hospitals also care for patients from neighboring counties.
"There are currently over 50 individuals hospitalized in McLean County hospitals for COVID-19," McKnight said. "Our hospitals are reporting 84% of ICU (intensive care unit) beds in use and 86% of total beds in use.
McKnight also reported that 1,417 county residents were in home isolation and 6,190 had recovered since March.
Thanksgiving
IDPH and the county health department recommend that people stay home as much as possible, including for Thanksgiving.
People who are planning to attend a Thanksgiving gathering should bring their own food and drinks and disposable plates, cups and utensils; wear a mask except when eating and drinking; avoid going into areas where food is being prepared; and use single-use options, such as salad dressing and condiment packets, McKnight advised.
Statewide numbers
Statewide, IDPH reported on Monday 8,322 new COVID cases, to bring the state's total to 664,620, and 47 new deaths, to increase the number of fatalities to 11,552.
As of Sunday night, 6,171 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID with 1,206 in ICU and 635 on ventilators.
Walmart
In other COVID news, Walmart announced that a COVID drive-through testing site outside Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal, will transition to curbside pickup of self-administered COVID collection kits.
Customers may request a test kit at www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com. Curbside pickup will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sundays.
