15 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the McLean County Health Department Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,163 since March.

McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said at this time, 584 patients are recovering at home while seven remain hospitalized, including two in intensive care.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 4.1% through Sunday.

There were 301 people tested at the the community based testing center, located on the McLean County Fair Grounds on Bloomington’s west side on Sunday. The site is operated by Reditus Laboratories and can accommodate vehicles and walk-ups, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.