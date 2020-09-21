15 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the McLean County Health Department Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,163 since March.
The 15 new cases marks the lowest number of new cases reported in the health department’s daily report since Aug. 18 when three cases were confirmed.
McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said at this time, 584 patients are recovering at home while seven remain hospitalized, including two in intensive care.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 4.1% through Sunday.
There were 301 people tested at the the community based testing center, located on the McLean County Fair Grounds on Bloomington’s west side on Sunday. The site is operated by Reditus Laboratories and can accommodate vehicles and walk-ups, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.
The online registration process helps the system move faster and you will be able to check your results online in a couple days. Each person being tested needs to register under a separate email account. If you encounter problems or are unable to register online, the staff at the testing site can assist you, it will just be slower.
Individuals do not need to have symptoms or live in McLean County to use this site. There is no charge to be tested.
In LaSalle County, five new cases were confirmed including two women in their 20s. There have been 1,619 confirmed cases in LaSalle County as of Monday. Also, 1,029 have recovered.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,477 new cases on Monday and seven additional deaths. A Ford County man in his 60s and a Macon County woman in her 80s were among the deaths reported.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20 is 3.5%.
This story will be updated.
