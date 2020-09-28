15 new McLean County COVID cases; positivity rate remains 2.6%, 60 more people recovered

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has 15 new COVID-19 cases but the county's COVID positivity rate for the previous seven days remained 2.6% and 60 more people have recovered, the county health department reported Monday.
The positivity rate fell to 2.6% on Sunday, the lowest seven-day positivity rate for the county since Aug. 19.
The positivity rate refers to the percentage of COVID tests that have come back positive. The county's positivity rate of the more than 72,200 tests conducted since March was 4.6%.
The 15 new COVID cases bring to 59 the number of new COVID cases so far this week and 3,290 COVID cases since March, county health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Monday.
Of the 3,290 county residents who have tested positive for the virus, 3,074 have recovered, 60 more than on Sunday; 186 are isolated at home, 44 fewer than on Sunday; and seven are hospitalized, one fewer than on Sunday, although one remained in intensive care.
In addition, 23 county residents have died of COVID. The most recent death was reported on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Illinois State University reported that 15 students have tested positive for COVID on campus in the previous seven days of 1,003 tested, for a positivity rate of 1.5%.
Of 9,403 student-tests on campus since Aug. 17, 1,349 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 14.3%, ISU reported. The university also reported that 1,322 students have recovered from the virus.
The number of ISU students testing positive for the virus has been declining in the past two weeks, after numbers spiked in late August and early September following some students' return to campus.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 321 people were tested on Sunday, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Monday.
The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
"As we look forward to enjoying fall and winter holiday celebrations, it is important to remember that large gatherings of families and friends, crowded parties and travel may put people at increased risk for COVID-19," McKnight said. "It will be necessary, especially this season, to take responsibility to protect ourselves, our families, friends and communities from COVID-19 through extra precautions."
"Assess current COVID-19 levels in your community to determine whether to postpone, cancel or limit the number of attendees," McKnight advised.
"Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household poses the lowest risk," McKnight continued. "Host outdoor activities rather than indoor activities as much as possible" or limit the number of attendees at indoor activities while encouraging attendees to wear masks and remain six feet apart, she advised.
People who participate in public, higher-risk activities should get tested for COVID five to seven days after the event and should remain home as much as possible for 14 days after the event to protect others, McKnight said.
People who develop COVID symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — or people who test positive for COVID should contact others with whom they have been in close contact in the previous two weeks so they know that they may have been exposed to the virus.
