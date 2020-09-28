15 new McLean County COVID cases; positivity rate remains 2.6%, 60 more people recovered

Meanwhile, Illinois State University reported that 15 students have tested positive for COVID on campus in the previous seven days of 1,003 tested, for a positivity rate of 1.5%.

Of 9,403 student-tests on campus since Aug. 17, 1,349 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 14.3%, ISU reported. The university also reported that 1,322 students have recovered from the virus.

The number of ISU students testing positive for the virus has been declining in the past two weeks, after numbers spiked in late August and early September following some students' return to campus.

While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.

At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 321 people were tested on Sunday, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Monday.

The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.