16 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in McLean County on Wednesday, bringing to 10,867 the number of probable and confirmed infections since the pandemic started.
The county health department in a statement also said a man in his 90s "who was associated with a long-term care facility" is the county's 86th COVID-related death.
Other data released Wednesday:
- 969 individuals are isolating and 9,794 are considered recovered
- More than 169,200 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%
- The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 7.2% Tuesday
- 18 are hospitalized
