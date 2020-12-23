 Skip to main content
16 new COVID cases reported in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON — Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in McLean County on Wednesday, bringing to 10,867 the number of probable and confirmed infections since the pandemic started.

The county health department in a statement also said a man in his 90s "who was associated with a long-term care facility" is the county's 86th COVID-related death. 

Other data released Wednesday: 

  • 969 individuals are isolating and 9,794 are considered recovered
  • More than 169,200 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%
  • The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 7.2% Tuesday
  • 18 are hospitalized

