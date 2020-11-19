166 more McLean County residents have COVID but positivity rate declines

BLOOMINGTON — One hundred sixty-six more McLean County residents have COVID-19 and another person has died of the virus.
But McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight also reported on Thursday that the county's seven-day positivity rate — the percent of county residents tested for the virus in the past week who have tested positive — was 11.3%, a decline from the 14.9% on Wednesday.
And 151 more county residents have recovered from the virus.
McKnight reported that the 166 new cases brought the county's case count since March 19 to 7,174.
She also reported the county's 47th COVID-related death, a man in his 80s who had been associated with a long-term care facility.
Seventeen McLean County residents were hospitalized with the virus on Thursday, compared with 22 on Wednesday.
"It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care," McKnight said. "Our local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside our county. Our local hospitals are reporting 75% of ICU (intensive care unit) beds in use and 79% of total beds in use."
The 1,535 people who were isolating at home on Thursday was 19 fewer than on Wednesday.
One hundred fifty-one more people have been released from isolation, meaning 5,575 county residents have recovered from the virus since March, compared with 5,424 on Wednesday.
Of the more than 124,300 COVID tests of county residents since March, 5.8% have come back positive.
Support Local Journalism
"Hospitalizations and deaths are a lagging indicator, with increases in both often not seen until several weeks after a surge in new cases," McKnight said. "We are experiencing a significant increase in new cases. The priority now should be what each one of us can do to help save the lives of our neighbors, family and friends."
"What smart choices can we make to help slow the spread?" McKnight continued. "If we don't take this seriously now, we will see more sickness, and sadly more people will die from this virus or because there are not hospital beds or health care professionals available. We cannot wait for our hospitals to be at capacity to take steps that will slow the spread of this virus and save lives."
"Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, follow guidance for isolation and quarantine, wash your hands and practice social distancing," she said.
McKnight asked people who test positive for COVID to not wait until they hear from health department contact tracers to begin their 10-day isolation. People who have been within six feet of a person with a confirmed case of COVID for at least 15 minutes should quarantine for 14 days.
Meanwhile, at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 815 people were tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Thursday.
That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.