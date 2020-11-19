166 more McLean County residents have COVID but positivity rate declines

The 1,535 people who were isolating at home on Thursday was 19 fewer than on Wednesday.

One hundred fifty-one more people have been released from isolation, meaning 5,575 county residents have recovered from the virus since March, compared with 5,424 on Wednesday.

Of the more than 124,300 COVID tests of county residents since March, 5.8% have come back positive.

"Hospitalizations and deaths are a lagging indicator, with increases in both often not seen until several weeks after a surge in new cases," McKnight said. "We are experiencing a significant increase in new cases. The priority now should be what each one of us can do to help save the lives of our neighbors, family and friends."

"What smart choices can we make to help slow the spread?" McKnight continued. "If we don't take this seriously now, we will see more sickness, and sadly more people will die from this virus or because there are not hospital beds or health care professionals available. We cannot wait for our hospitals to be at capacity to take steps that will slow the spread of this virus and save lives."