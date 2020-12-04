167 more McLean County residents reported to have COVID Friday

Twenty McLean County residents were hospitalized with COVID on Friday, compared with 17 on Thursday. But those numbers don't reflect all people hospitalized with COVID because Bloomington-Normal's hospitals also treat people from outside McLean County.

Since the end of October, more than 4,000 McLean County residents have been diagnosed with the virus, the county's positivity rate has increased from 5.1% to 10.9% and 20 people have died of COVID, McKnight said. She said it's too soon to determine the impact of people who traveled for Thanksgiving weekend and urged people who traveled or think they may have been exposed to the virus to get tested.

She urged people who have been exposed to COVID to quarantine themselves in their home for 14 days after their last contact with the person with the virus. People who develop COVID symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — should notify those with whom they have had close contact.

At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 603 people were tested on Thursday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported on Friday. IDPH has placed a cap on the number of daily tests at community-based testing sites. The cap for the fairgrounds site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is 750 tests per day.