167 more McLean County residents reported to have COVID Friday

BLOOMINGTON — A total of 167 more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and another 253 people have recovered from the virus, the county health department reported Friday.
Jessica McKnight, county health administrator, said the seven-day positivity rate declined to 10.9% on Friday from 13.8% on Thursday after increasing for several days.
Of the 146,300 tests of county residents since March, 6.2% have come back positive for the virus. That figure was unchanged from Thursday.
McKnight said that the 167 new cases of the virus mean that 961 county residents have been diagnosed in the past week and 9,074 since March 19.
But she also reported that 7,804 people had recovered from the virus since March, 253 more than on Thursday.
And 89 fewer people were isolating at home, as McKnight reported 1,192 people in home isolation on Friday, compared with 1,281 on Thursday.
Fifty-eight county residents have died of the virus since March, after eight fatalities reported Tuesday and Wednesday.
Central Illinois
Elsewhere in Central Illinois:
- Tazewell County reported seven new COVID deaths, bringing its fatality total to 109, and 130 new COVID cases, bringing its case total up to 7,521.
- LaSalle County reported seven new COVID deaths, meaning that county has had 149 fatalities, and 112 new COVID cases, bringing its total to 6,597.
- Livingston County reported 35 new COVID cases, bringing that county's case total to 2,415.
- DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said DeWitt County has had 709 cases and Piatt has had 858 cases.
Statewide
Illinois Department of Public Health (IPDH) reported 10,526 new COVID cases statewide and 148 additional deaths, meaning 770,088 Illinoisans have had the virus since March and 12,974 of them have died.
As of Thursday night, 5,453 Illinoisans were hospitalized with the virus, with 1,153 of them in intensive care and 703 on ventilators, IDPH reported. The statewide, seven-day COVID positivity rate was 10.3%.
McLean County
Bloomington-Normal hospitals reported that 81% of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 93% of total hospital beds were occupied on Friday. Those figures were unchanged from Thursday.
Twenty McLean County residents were hospitalized with COVID on Friday, compared with 17 on Thursday. But those numbers don't reflect all people hospitalized with COVID because Bloomington-Normal's hospitals also treat people from outside McLean County.
Since the end of October, more than 4,000 McLean County residents have been diagnosed with the virus, the county's positivity rate has increased from 5.1% to 10.9% and 20 people have died of COVID, McKnight said. She said it's too soon to determine the impact of people who traveled for Thanksgiving weekend and urged people who traveled or think they may have been exposed to the virus to get tested.
She urged people who have been exposed to COVID to quarantine themselves in their home for 14 days after their last contact with the person with the virus. People who develop COVID symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — should notify those with whom they have had close contact.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 603 people were tested on Thursday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported on Friday. IDPH has placed a cap on the number of daily tests at community-based testing sites. The cap for the fairgrounds site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is 750 tests per day.
That testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
Other testing sites are listed on the websites of the county health department and IDPH, McKnight said.
In addition, the health department has distributed more than 6,000 antigen tests for first responders, health care workers, to Chestnut Family Health Center and long-term care facilities, McKnight said.
Of the 961 county residents diagnosed with COVID in the past week, 118 were age 17 and younger, McKnight said. "We have seen an increase in that age range," with one factor being some students returning to in-person instruction, she said.
