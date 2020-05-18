17 new cases as COVID surge continues in McLean County; total, 187

BLOOMINGTON — The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in McLean County continued Monday, as the McLean County Health Department announced 17 additional people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
That means that 187 people have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 19.
The 187 cases include six people who have died, nine who are hospitalized, 65 who are at home in isolation and 107 who have recovered, the health department said.
The number of deaths and number of people isolated have doubled in the past week.
Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said on Friday that an outbreak of cases at Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington, was responsible for the recent surge in numbers.
As of Sunday, 38 of the confirmed cases in McLean County could be linked to that facility, including 28 residents and ten staff. Three of the six deaths in McLean County are linked to Bloomington Rehab, the health department said.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 drive-through testing remains available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through Friday, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
The number of people who underwent testing at the site dropped on Sunday to 72 after the maximum of 250 people were tested there last Tuesday and Wednesday, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) told The Pantagraph on Monday.
That means that 5,767 people have been tested there since the site opened on March 28, IDPH said.
Eligible for testing at the site are people with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), providing the person can complete the nasal self-swab test. Also eligible is anyone with a risk factor, such as having contact with someone who tested positive or anyone with a compromised immune system or serious chronic medical condition.
Also eligible are people with or without symptoms who work in a health care or correctional facility, are first responders, or are critical infrastructure workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care and sanitation.
