17 new cases as COVID surge continues in McLean County; total, 187

BLOOMINGTON — The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in McLean County continued Monday, as the McLean County Health Department announced 17 additional people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

That means that 187 people have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 19.

The 187 cases include six people who have died, nine who are hospitalized, 65 who are at home in isolation and 107 who have recovered, the health department said.

The number of deaths and number of people isolated have doubled in the past week.

Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said on Friday that an outbreak of cases at Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington, was responsible for the recent surge in numbers.