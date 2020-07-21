17 new McLean County COVID-19 cases reported; Logan County seeks public's help to reverse uptick

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's COVID-19 surge resumed on Tuesday as the county health department confirmed 17 new cases.

Meanwhile, Logan County health officials released a statement Tuesday asking for the public's help in reversing the recent uptick in cases in that county by wearing masks in public, staying six feet away from others and washing their hands.

In McLean County, the 17 additional cases, following three new cases on Monday and 12 on Sunday, mean that 32 county residents have had confirmed cases of the novel virus so far this week and 137 new cases have been confirmed since the uptick in cases began July 3.

Nine additional people have recovered from the virus.

The new confirmations mean that 402 county residents have had COVID-19 since March 19. Of those, 312 have recovered (nine more than on Monday), 73 are isolated at home (seven more than on Monday) and two were hospitalized, one more than on Monday.