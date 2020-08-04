18 more McLean County residents diagnosed with COVID; additional COVID death in LaSalle County

Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi told The Pantagraph on Tuesday that, despite the high numbers of people being tested, there have been "no delays" this week in people getting test results within several days of their test.

Rossi said that people should expect test results three to four days after being tested at the fairgrounds.

"They should call us (at the phone number on the sheet of paper they were given after being tested) if they don't hear back," Rossi said.

Of the 570 confirmed COVID cases in McLean County, 451 people have recovered (17 more than Monday), 102 are isolating at home (one more than Monday) and two are hospitalized, unchanged from Monday, the health department reported.

Fifteen county residents have died of the virus. The most recent deaths were reported on July 7 and 9.

"Everyone is at risk for getting COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus but some people are more likely than others to become severely ill," McKnight said. Those at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 are older adults and people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a weakened immune system, obesity, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease and type 2 diabetes, McKnight said.