18 new McLean County COVID cases; 59 so far this week

That test site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. People may drive up, walk up or use a Connect Transit shuttle.

"The majority of our recently reported known exposure (to COVID) is travel-related or in household contacts to someone that has tested positive for COVID-19," McKnight said.

"McLean County has seen an increase in positive cases in the younger age ranges," McKnight said. "The highest percentage of our cases are still those 20 to 29 years old but we have also seen cases recently among those 10 and younger."

"As a community, it is important for us to come together and prioritize public health prevention practices that lower our risk of becoming infected or infecting others," McKnight said. "We can all take precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, such as washing our hands, watching our distance (staying at least six feet away from others outside our household) and wearing our face coverings."