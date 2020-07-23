18 new McLean County COVID cases; 59 so far this week

BLOOMINGTON — Eighteen additional McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, meaning 59 people in McLean County have had confirmed cases of the novel virus so far this week.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Thursday that the 18 new cases bring to 429 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
Of the 429, 338 are recovered (12 more than on Wednesday), 74 are at home in isolation (six more than Wednesday) and two are hospitalized, unchanged from Wednesday, McKnight said.
Fifteen McLean County residents have died of the novel virus since March. The most recent death was two weeks ago.
More than 20,100 COVID tests have been conducted in McLean County, the cumulative positivity rate is 2.1% and the rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 22 is 2.5%, McKnight said.
Since the increase in COVID cases in McLean County began on July 3, 164 people have been diagnosed.
Meanwhile, 401 people were tested on Wednesday at the COVID-19 test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Thursday.
That test site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. People may drive up, walk up or use a Connect Transit shuttle.
"The majority of our recently reported known exposure (to COVID) is travel-related or in household contacts to someone that has tested positive for COVID-19," McKnight said.
"McLean County has seen an increase in positive cases in the younger age ranges," McKnight said. "The highest percentage of our cases are still those 20 to 29 years old but we have also seen cases recently among those 10 and younger."
"As a community, it is important for us to come together and prioritize public health prevention practices that lower our risk of becoming infected or infecting others," McKnight said. "We can all take precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, such as washing our hands, watching our distance (staying at least six feet away from others outside our household) and wearing our face coverings."
COVID-19 spreads mainly through close contact with an infected person, who may not have symptoms, McKnight said.
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,624 new COVID cases on Thursday and 20 additional deaths, including the death of a Douglas County man in his 80s.
Since COVID hit Illinois earlier this year, 166,925 Illinoisans have become ill and 7,367 have died. The statewide positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending July 22 was 3.4%, IDPH said.
As of Wednesday night, 1,473 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
