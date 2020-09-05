187 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County on Saturday neared 2,500 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with officials confirming an additional 187 cases.
McLean County was among 29 Illinois counties placed on the Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID-19 warning list on Friday because of the county's number of new cases and a positivity rate exceeding 8%.
Of 2,499 total cases, 1,228 people are considered recovered. Six remain hospitalized, including two in intensive care. Another 1,248 remain in home isolation.
"We are seeing widespread transmission of COVID in McLean County," said county health administrator Jessica McKnight. "With the rapid increase in active cases the McLean County Health Department has limited capacity to be able to investigate in a timely manner."
She said the health department was working around the clock, prioritizing case investigation and contact tracing efforts, but is limited in its ability to provide timely data updates beyond the most essential information.
McKnight said the department is committed to transparency, but may not be able to update detailed demographic information, such as age, gender, zip code and ethnicity, for cases as often as it had previously.
McLean County officials reported Friday that a 17th person has died. The resident was a man in his 90s, with underlying health conditions.
The county's positivity rate — the percentage of tests that have come back positive — for the seven days ending Friday was 11.7%, according to the department’s website. The county's cumulative positivity rate of the more than 50,000 tests conducted since March is 4.6%.
Illinois State University reported 12 additional cases Saturday. So far, the university has reported 1,295 positive results for the coronavirus through on-campus testing. In the past seven days, there have been 549 new cases, and the rolling seven-day positivity rate is now at 19.4%.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
"The McLean County Health Department does not recommend holding gatherings this holiday weekend, but if you choose to gather be smart and safe in your planning," McKnight said. "Stay home if you are sick. Limit the number of people outside of your household contacts that are in attendance. Outdoor activities are a safer option, though it is still necessary to practice social distancing. Opt for single-serve portions of food and use disposable plates and utensils. Wash hands often and make sure you also have hand sanitizer available."
The Community Based Testing Center, located at the Interstate Center, will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. This site is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but closes for holidays and in the event of severe weather. On Friday, 851 people were tested at the site, beating the previous record by three.
In LaSalle County, 20 new cases were confirmed including a boy under the age of 13, three men in their 20s, four women in their 30s, four men in their 50s and three men in their 60s.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,806 new cases on Saturday, and an additional 23 deaths.
This story will be updated.
