187 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

McLean County officials reported Friday that a 17th person has died. The resident was a man in his 90s, with underlying health conditions.

The county's positivity rate — the percentage of tests that have come back positive — for the seven days ending Friday was 11.7%, according to the department’s website. The county's cumulative positivity rate of the more than 50,000 tests conducted since March is 4.6%.

Illinois State University reported 12 additional cases Saturday. So far, the university has reported 1,295 positive results for the coronavirus through on-campus testing. In the past seven days, there have been 549 new cases, and the rolling seven-day positivity rate is now at 19.4%.

While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.