1880s aspirator sheds light on female doctor's career in McLean County

As part of its mission to preserve local history, the McLean County Museum of History always strives to grow its collections by acquiring objects, photographs, and documents that tell the stories of McLean County and its residents, both past and present. These additions are made possible through the donations and financial support of the public.
One recent acquisition is a collection of medical equipment belonging to two early Bloomington doctors, husband and wife Eli and Louise Crothers. Dr. Eli Crothers first came to Bloomington in 1850, beginning a 43-year career that included work as a surgeon, eye doctor and pharmacist. The following year, he married Indiana native Louise DePew. Together they raised nine children, of whom four lived to adulthood, including the renowned playwright Rachel Crothers. The Crothers were acquainted with Abraham Lincoln, who served as Eli’s lawyer in an 1855 malpractice suit.
No less accomplished than her husband, Dr. Louise Crothers was one of Bloomington’s earliest female physicians, first taking up her career at the age of 40 as her husband’s assistant before eventually graduating from the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1883.
Over the course of her studies, Louise took a special course in gynecology at Rush Medical College through the assistance of Dr. William H. Byford, an acquaintance of her husband’s and the college’s first chair of the department of gynecology. Without Byford’s aid, Louise would have had difficulty getting into the program.
After receiving her degree, Louise continued to work with her husband while also establishing her own practice in obstetrics and gynecology. She continued after her husband’s death in 1893 until her own retirement around 1905. Towards the end of her career, Louise was appointed the primary physician for the Girls’ Industrial Home in Bloomington.
While the Crothers’ collection includes a variety of instruments, including syringes, a ureometer, and sponge tents, the highlight is a complete aspirator, manufactured in the 1880s by Codman and Shurtleff, a prominent supplier of surgical instruments in the 19th century. An aspirator is a medical device that removes fluid or tissue from the body. The presence of two valves on the air pump meant that the direction of air flow could be changed, allowing the device to inject fluids as well as remove them. Truly a versatile piece of equipment, with the purchase of additional attachments, this aspirator could also be modified into a stomach pump!
Illustrations of this exact model of aspirator were included in several medical texts of the period, particularly those concerning gynecology and women’s health. One particular example refers back to Byford, the doctor who helped Louise at Rush. With his son, Byford authored "The Practice of Medicine and Surgery, Applied to the Diseases and Accidents Incident to Women," which includes an illustration of the Codman and Shurtleff aspirator in a chapter on ovarian tumors. Here the aspirator is described as an aid in diagnosis, taking fluid samples from tumors “which may be subjected to microscopic and chemical tests that will often enable us to determine the nature of the disease.”
Considering its association with both gynecology and Byford, it is probable that this aspirator was mainly used by Dr. Louise Crothers. She was undoubtedly familiar with Byford’s work, likely owning a copy of his book. This device may have seen regular use in helping her to diagnose and treat her many patients. With the addition of this aspirator to the Museum’s collection, we can tell an even clearer story of Louise DePew Crothers.
Pieces of our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History.
