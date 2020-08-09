1880s aspirator sheds light on female doctor's career in McLean County

No less accomplished than her husband, Dr. Louise Crothers was one of Bloomington’s earliest female physicians, first taking up her career at the age of 40 as her husband’s assistant before eventually graduating from the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1883.

Over the course of her studies, Louise took a special course in gynecology at Rush Medical College through the assistance of Dr. William H. Byford, an acquaintance of her husband’s and the college’s first chair of the department of gynecology. Without Byford’s aid, Louise would have had difficulty getting into the program.

After receiving her degree, Louise continued to work with her husband while also establishing her own practice in obstetrics and gynecology. She continued after her husband’s death in 1893 until her own retirement around 1905. Towards the end of her career, Louise was appointed the primary physician for the Girls’ Industrial Home in Bloomington.