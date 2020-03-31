18th COVID case reported in McLean County, second person dies; LaSalle reports sixth case

BLOOMINGTON — A second person in McLean County has died of the new strain of coronavirus as an 18th person has tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a sixth person in LaSalle County also has tested positive.

McLean County Health Department reported Tuesday that a man in his 70s, who tested positive in early March, had died. The man had no history of travel and his exposure to anyone else with COVID-19 is not known, the health department reported.

The new McLean County case is a woman in her 80s who is hospitalized, bringing to 18 the number of McLean County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, the health department said.

"We are saddened to report that another member of our community has died as a result of this virus," health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."