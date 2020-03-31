18th COVID case reported in McLean County, second person dies; Livingston, LaSalle report more cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The three new people who tested positive are a man in his 70s who is hospitalized, a woman in her 80s who is hospitalized and a women in her 50s recovering at home in isolation. The health department is working with IDPH to investigate and notify anyone who has been in close contact with the three people.

The sixth LaSalle County case is a woman in her 30s who is recovering at home in isolation, that county's health department reported Tuesday.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, until supplies are exhausted, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for first responders, health care providers, people 65 and older and people with underlying medical conditions, all of whom also have a fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath.

The number of people being tested grows each day with 78 on Saturday, 108 on Sunday and 182 on Monday, IDPH told The Pantagraph.