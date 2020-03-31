18th COVID case reported in McLean County; second person dies

Earlier this month, a woman in her 70s became McLean County's first COVID-19 death. That death, reported by the health department on March 22, was of a woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 several days earlier and had been in a hospital intensive care unit.

Of the 16 people in McLean County living with coronavirus, some are hospitalized and some are at home in isolation.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, until supplies are exhausted, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for first responders, health care providers, people 65 and older and people with underlying medical conditions, all of whom also have a fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath.

The number of people being tested grows each day with 78 on Saturday, 108 on Sunday and 182 on Monday, Illinois Department of Public Health told The Pantagraph.

Other people with symptoms are asked to stay home and self-isolate and call their health care provider if their symptoms don't improve.