18th McLean County resident dies of COVID

BLOOMINGTON — An 18th McLean County resident — a man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions — has died of COVID-19.
McLean County Health Department announced the fatality on Thursday, six days after the county's 17th COVID death was announced.
Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight also reported on Thursday 35 new COVID cases in the county, bringing to 198 the number of county residents who have been diagnosed with the novel virus so far this week and 2,697 since March 19.
But health department data also indicate that 35 more people have recovered from the virus. McKnight reported Thursday that 1,342 of the 2,697 people are out of isolation, compared with 1,307 on Wednesday.
Another 1,330 people remain at home in isolation, unchanged from Wednesday.
Seven are hospitalized, two in intensive care. Eight people had been hospitalized on Wednesday.
The county's positivity rate for the seven days ending Wednesday was 10.2%, up slightly from the 9.9% reported the day before, McKnight said. The positivity rate is the percentage of COVID tests of county residents that have come back positive.
The county's cumulative positivity rate, of 57,100 tests conducted since March, remained 4.7%.
The age group with the largest number of COVID cases in McLean County is people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds. McLean County COVID cases rose rapidly when Illinois State University students returned to Normal in mid-August.
ISU reported Thursday that, during the previous seven days, 153 students had tested positive of 1,100 students tested on campus, for a positivity rate of 13.9%. But on-campus testing for asymptomatic students was not conducted during Labor Day weekend.
ISU officials expressed concern after some students gathered early Wednesday outside three off-campus housing units to see YouTube personalities the NELK Boys.
Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 1,331 students have tested positive of 6,777 students tested, for a positivity rate of 19.6%. That's a slight decline from the 20% rate the day before.
McLean County, last Friday, was among 29 Illinois counties placed on the Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID-19 warning list because of the county's number of new cases and a positivity rate exceeding 8%.
At the COVID-19 testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 721 people were tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Thursday. That testing site, open to anyone who can do the nasal self-swab test, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and except during severe weather.
In addition, the health department and Chestnut Health Systems conducted their latest rural, mobile COVID-19 testing at 201 N. Chestnut St., LeRoy, from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.
"Testing helps to identify and isolate those infected with COVID-19 and allows public health partners to be able to quickly notify and quarantine close contacts and prevent further spread of the virus," McKnight said. "Testing and contact tracing efforts are most effective when combined with community-wide efforts to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, such as washing our hands, watching our distance and wearing our face coverings."
COVID-19 spreads mainly through close contact with an infected person, who may not have symptoms. McKnight urged people to avoid crowded spaces.
This story will be updated.
