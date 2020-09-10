18th McLean County resident dies of COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — An 18th McLean County resident — a man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions — has died of COVID-19.

McLean County Health Department announced the fatality on Thursday, six days after the county's 17th COVID death was announced.

Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight also reported on Thursday 35 new COVID cases in the county, bringing to 198 the number of county residents who have been diagnosed with the novel virus so far this week and 2,697 since March 19.

But health department data also indicate that 35 more people have recovered from the virus. McKnight reported Thursday that 1,342 of the 2,697 people are out of isolation, compared with 1,307 on Wednesday.

Another 1,330 people remain at home in isolation, unchanged from Wednesday.

Seven are hospitalized, two in intensive care. Eight people had been hospitalized on Wednesday.