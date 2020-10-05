19 more McLean County COVID cases; positivity rate constant

As of Sunday, DeWitt County had 158 confirmed COVID cases and Piatt had had 159.

"We're having many individuals who are withholding information about close contacts," Remmert said. "We respect privacy and any information we receive is confidential. We're just trying to slow the spread of this infection by preventing further exposures. We must all work together in order to stop the spread."

McKnight said "The more closely you interact with others and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread. So, think about how many people you will interact with, whether you can maintain six feet of space between you and others and how long you will be interacting with other people."

COVID-19 spreads easier between people who are within six feet of each other, she said.

Interacting with people indoors and without a mask also increases the risk of spreading COVID, McKnight said.