19 more McLean County COVID cases; positivity rate constant

BLOOMINGTON — Nineteen more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 but the county's positivity rate remained essentially unchanged.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Monday that the 19 new cases mean 32 more county residents have been diagnosed with the virus so far this week and 3,424 since March 19.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of tests that have come back positive for the virus in the past week, was 2.8% on Monday, compared with 2.7% on Sunday. The county's cumulative positivity rate, of 77,200 tests conducted since March, was 4.4% on Monday, unchanged from Sunday.
Of the 3,424 people who have tested positive since March, eight were hospitalized, two in intensive care units, on Monday, unchanged from Sunday, McKnight reported.
Two hundred two people were isolating at home, 15 more than on Sunday. Four more people have recovered as total recoveries stood at 3,191 on Monday.
Twenty-three McLean County residents have died of the virus. The most recent death was reported on Sept. 26.
The age group with the largest number of COVID cases in McLean County is people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds.
Illinois State University reported that, since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 10,000 tests have been conducted and 1,358 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 13.6%. ISU also reported that 1,346 students have recovered from the virus.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
At the COVID testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 450 people were tested on Sunday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Monday. That testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
Meanwhile, David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, reported that health department will host an IDPH COVID mobile testing unit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday outside the health department office at 5924 Revere Road, Clinton. Testing will be offered without charge, he said.
As of Sunday, DeWitt County had 158 confirmed COVID cases and Piatt had had 159.
"We're having many individuals who are withholding information about close contacts," Remmert said. "We respect privacy and any information we receive is confidential. We're just trying to slow the spread of this infection by preventing further exposures. We must all work together in order to stop the spread."
McKnight said "The more closely you interact with others and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread. So, think about how many people you will interact with, whether you can maintain six feet of space between you and others and how long you will be interacting with other people."
COVID-19 spreads easier between people who are within six feet of each other, she said.
Interacting with people indoors and without a mask also increases the risk of spreading COVID, McKnight said.
"Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during this flu season to protect yourself, your family and your community," McKnight said. "A flu vaccine can also help reduce the burden on our health care systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for care for COVID-19 patients."
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
