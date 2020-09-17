19th COVID death in McLean County; 111 more people recover

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A 19th person has died of COVID-19 in McLean County but 111 more people have recovered from the novel virus, the county health department reported Thursday.

The deceased was a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions, reported Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department. The woman had not been a resident of a long-term care facility, McKnight said.

McLean County has 22 new COVID cases, McKnight reported Thursday, meaning 146 more people have been diagnosed with the virus so far this week and 3,025 since March 19.

But 1,740 people have recovered, an increase of 111 from Wednesday.

McKnight reported that 1,260 county residents are isolating at home, 88 fewer than on Wednesday. Six people are hospitalized, two fewer than on Wednesday, and one of them is in an intensive care unit, one fewer than on Wednesday.

The county's seven-day positivity rate — the measurement of new COVID cases as a percentage of tests for the week ending Wednesday — declined to 5.7% from 6.1% the day before, McKnight reported.