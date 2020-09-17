19th COVID death in McLean County; 111 more people recover

BLOOMINGTON — A 19th person has died of COVID-19 in McLean County but 111 more people have recovered from the novel virus, the county health department reported Thursday.
The deceased was a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions, reported Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department. The woman had not been a resident of a long-term care facility, McKnight said.
McLean County has 22 new COVID cases, McKnight reported Thursday, meaning 146 more people have been diagnosed with the virus so far this week and 3,025 since March 19.
But 1,740 people have recovered, an increase of 111 from Wednesday.
McKnight reported that 1,260 county residents are isolating at home, 88 fewer than on Wednesday. Six people are hospitalized, two fewer than on Wednesday, and one of them is in an intensive care unit, one fewer than on Wednesday.
The county's seven-day positivity rate — the measurement of new COVID cases as a percentage of tests for the week ending Wednesday — declined to 5.7% from 6.1% the day before, McKnight reported.
The rate, until earlier this week, had consistently exceeded 8% for two weeks, which is one reason why the county has been on the Illinois Department of Public Health's warning list for the past two weeks. Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will issue its next warning list on Friday.
McLean County's cumulative positivity rate, of the more than 63,500 tests conducted since March, remained 4.8% on Thursday, McKnight reported.
Illinois State University reported on Thursday that, during the previous seven days, 67 students had tested positive on campus of 1,396 students tested, for a positivity rate of 4.8%. That continued a decline in the rate that began earlier this week after double-digit rates were reported in the previous two weeks.
Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 1,398 students have tested positive of 8,173 students tested, ISU reported Thursday. That's a positivity rate of 17.1%, compared with the 20% rate reported last week.
But McKnight has said that any possible COVID cases resulting from ISU students gathering on Sept. 9 to see YouTube personalities the NELK Boys and from Labor Day gatherings may not appear for up to 14 days after exposure.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from IDPH and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 540 people were tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Thursday. That site, open to anyone who can perform the nasal self-swab test, operates 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
EMA encourages anyone who participated in a Labor Day weekend get-together to be tested because it takes several days for the virus to incubate to levels that can be detected by a test.
"Testing helps to identify and isolate those infected with COVID-19 and allows public health partners to be able to quickly notify and quarantine close contacts and prevent further spread of the virus," McKnight said.
"Testing is just one piece of the tool kit to address COVID," she said. "Testing and contact tracing efforts are most effective when combined with community-wide efforts to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, such as washing our hands, watching our distance and wearing face coverings. We can all do our part to protect our community."
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275.
