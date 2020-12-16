 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1st snow of season coats Bloomington-Normal; Hazardous Weather Outlook in place
0 comments
breaking top story

1st snow of season coats Bloomington-Normal; Hazardous Weather Outlook in place

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Snow is expected to taper off by late morning Wednesday across Central Illinois, the National Weather Service said in an advisory.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook remains in place in De Witt, McLean, Tazewell, Woodford and other counties. 

Less than an inch of snow had been forecast for Bloomington-Normal area, with higher amounts to the east. 

Normal authorities reported "numerous crashes" on Wednesday. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois State Police in a statement said troopers responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 55 near Lincoln and Interstate 72 near Illiopolis.

Heavy snowfall also is expected from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast Wednesday and Thursday. About 8 to 12 inches of snow is forecast for New York City.

Our earlier story: 

Bloomington-Normal's first snow accumulation of season is expected Wednesday. Here's how crews are preparing

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Public calls for hearings on COVID-19 mitigations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News