1st snow of season coats Bloomington-Normal; Hazardous Weather Outlook in place

LINCOLN — Snow is expected to taper off by late morning Wednesday across Central Illinois, the National Weather Service said in an advisory.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook remains in place in De Witt, McLean, Tazewell, Woodford and other counties.
Less than an inch of snow had been forecast for Bloomington-Normal area, with higher amounts to the east.
Normal authorities reported "numerous crashes" on Wednesday.
The Illinois State Police in a statement said troopers responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 55 near Lincoln and Interstate 72 near Illiopolis.
Heavy snowfall also is expected from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast Wednesday and Thursday. About 8 to 12 inches of snow is forecast for New York City.
