2,724 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois reported on Friday

CHICAGO — The state Department of Public Health on Friday announced 2,724 new cases of coronavirus disease, as well as the following 108 additional deaths:
- Boone County: 1 male 60s
- Clinton County: 1 female over 100
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 5 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 14 females 70s, 15 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 11 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 5 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 70s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male 50s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s
- Whiteside County: 1 unknown 90s
- Will County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
Statewide, there are 39,658 cases, including 1,795 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois.
WATCH GOV. PRITZKER'S DAILY PRESS CONFERENCE HERE
