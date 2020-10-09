 Skip to main content
2 additional COVID-related deaths in McLean County
Reditus Laboratories technicians collect nasal samples while testing members of the public for the coronavirus at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is reporting two additional coronavirus-related deaths, a man in his 50s and woman in her 70s. 

The health department said both people had underlying conditions but did not specify what those were. This brings the county's total number of COVID-related deaths to 26 since the start of the pandemic. 

The health department also announced 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. 

The county's total number of cases since March 19 is 3,506. Of those, 184 people are isolating at home; nine people are hospitalized, with none of those currently in intensive care; and 3,287 people are considered recovered after being released from isolation. 

This story will be updated. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

