2 children under 10 diagnosed with COVID-19 in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Two children under the age of 10 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in McLean County, officials with the McLean County Health Department announced Sunday.

Both are defined as “household contacts,” meaning they live in a house with a previously-diagnosed resident. The number of McLean County residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus now stands at 85.

So far, 72 have recovered, eight are in isolation at home, two are hospitalized and three have died.

Of the other 83 McLean County residents, four are under the age 20, 12 are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, 14 are in their 40s, 14 are in their 50s, 14 are in their 60s, 14 are in their 70s and four are in their 80s.

By race, 45 of the 83 McLean County residents are white, 30 are black, one is Asian, five are "other" and four are "unknown."

On Saturday, 64 people were tested at the Drive-Thru COVID-19 site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.