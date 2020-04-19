2 children under 10 diagnosed with COVID-19 in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Two children under the age of 10 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in McLean County, officials with the McLean County Health Department announced Sunday.
Both are defined as “household contacts,” meaning they live in a house with a previously-diagnosed resident. The number of McLean County residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus now stands at 85.
So far, 72 have recovered, eight are in isolation at home, two are hospitalized and three have died.
Of the other 83 McLean County residents, four are under the age 20, 12 are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, 14 are in their 40s, 14 are in their 50s, 14 are in their 60s, 14 are in their 70s and four are in their 80s.
By race, 45 of the 83 McLean County residents are white, 30 are black, one is Asian, five are "other" and four are "unknown."
On Saturday, 64 people were tested at the Drive-Thru COVID-19 site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
Officials also announced that individuals being tested at the site can now access their results online. If you were tested before April 15 visit https://myquest.questdiagnostics.com/web/home. Tests taken on or after April 15 went to a different lab. Visit www.labcorp.com/results for those results.
COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through May 30, at the McLean County Fairgrounds. Testing is for Illinois residents who are health care workers or first responders, and for anyone age 16 and older with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).
So far, more than 1,600 people have been tested in McLean County.
An eighth person has died in Macon County. The latest case was a woman in her 90s who was a resident at Fair Havens Senior Living long-term care facility. All of the Macon County deaths were residents of the facility.
Three new cases were confirmed in Peoria County, bringing the total to 41. There are 18 in home isolation, six hospitalized, 15 who have recovered, and two deaths. There were no new cases reported in Tazewell or Woodford counties.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health announced Sunday 1,197 new cases of coronavirus and 33 additional deaths, bringing the state's totals to 30,357 people who have tested positive, including 1,290 people who have died. So far, 143,318 tests have been completed in Illinois.
Besides McLean and Macon counties, Pantagraph-area counties with COVID-19 cases include Tazewell (24 cases, three deaths), Champaign (92 cases, four deaths), Livingston (17 cases), Iroquois (12 cases), Woodford (11 cases), Piatt (seven cases), Logan (five cases), Ford (four cases, one death) Marshall (two cases), and DeWitt (one case).
