2 Clinton couples plan new life for historic Magill House on the square

The Kleins will soon have all of their time to devote to the project. Susan will be retiring as a family physician Nov. 1 and her husband will retire from his career as a mechanical engineer at the end of the year.

Architectural Expressions in Forsyth will assist with architectural work.

Financial details were not released, but DCRA Chairperson Becky Adams said the sale made it possible for the organization to pay off the mortgage and purchase a former antique store on the Square and begin renovations, but the group will take note of progress on the Magill.

“We are confident that we’ve got the best possible people to entrust with our baby,” she said.

The Kleins and Lueras say they understand what the hotel means to Clinton residents and will be reaching out for assistance from the public.

“This adventure is a long road, but we have heard so many people’s dreams for this community that we will surely be joined by many people to get this done,” Susan Klein said. “It is by the community, for the community.”

