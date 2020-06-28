2 Clinton couples plan new life for historic Magill House on the square

CLINTON — When Ken and Susan Klein owned and operated a business on the Square in downtown Clinton between 2005 and 2007, they had an idea something bigger was ahead.
Country Blessings was a store that Susan, and her sister, Leslie, had dreamed about owning since they were kids. It was a shop filled with country craft items and inspirational gifts.
But it was then that the Kleins envisioned an even bigger aspiration.
The Magill house, also known as the Taylor-Magill Hotel, was built in 1872 and had become the cornerstone of commerce in Clinton.
Newspaper articles at the time described it as “one of the finest, largest, and best arranged hotels in Central Illinois.” It was constructed by the Magill Brothers, at a cost of $35,000, the first work being done in 1871, and completed in 1872. It was placed on the National Historic Register in 2003.
The hotel passed through several owners and abandoned restoration projects, but in 2004, the DeWitt County Restoration Association was formed to save the hotel and other historic properties in DeWitt County. The DCRA took ownership and raised funds to complete some necessary restoration, enough so that some businesses could open store fronts on the first floor.
Last week, a deal was announced between the DCRA and two Clinton couples, the Kleins and their friends, Louie and Lisa Lueras. Together, they founded Magill ResToration Centre, a nonprofit organization with plans to restore the hotel into a center for holistic health. It will include a bakery that emphasizes healthy whole grains and food for celebrations.
“Partnering with Lisa and Louie is like a dream come true,” said Susan Klein. “Our abilities, skills, and knowledge complement each other, so between us and our community friends, the possibility is becoming reality.”
Lisa Lueras said the group understands there is a lot of work ahead.
“We plan on delicious baked goods that will make your body happy and healthier and outdoor dining,” she said. “Then we want to bring a farm-to-table restaurant, locally grown grains, local dairy products, homegrown fruits and vegetables, and locally raised beef, pork and chicken.”
The history of the hotel will not be forgotten, but the long-term vision is for the hotel to become more of an Airbnb.
“The rooms will be beautifully restored with as many vintage, repurposed and loved family heirlooms as we can get,” Lisa Lueras said. “It will be a place for meditation, yoga instruction, prayer, massage, art therapy, live music by local musicians, and so much more.”
The Kleins will soon have all of their time to devote to the project. Susan will be retiring as a family physician Nov. 1 and her husband will retire from his career as a mechanical engineer at the end of the year.
Architectural Expressions in Forsyth will assist with architectural work.
Financial details were not released, but DCRA Chairperson Becky Adams said the sale made it possible for the organization to pay off the mortgage and purchase a former antique store on the Square and begin renovations, but the group will take note of progress on the Magill.
“We are confident that we’ve got the best possible people to entrust with our baby,” she said.
The Kleins and Lueras say they understand what the hotel means to Clinton residents and will be reaching out for assistance from the public.
“This adventure is a long road, but we have heard so many people’s dreams for this community that we will surely be joined by many people to get this done,” Susan Klein said. “It is by the community, for the community.”
