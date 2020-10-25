 Skip to main content
2 Ford County residents with COVID die; 4,062 cases added statewide
101620-blm-loc-3virusupdate

Ava Roper, a case investigator with the McLean County Health Department, takes a nasal swab from a person on Oct. 15 at a rural, mobile COVID-19 testing site outside Colfax City Hall.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

SPRINGFIELD — A man and a woman each in their 80s from Ford County were among the 24 additional deaths due to COVID-19 reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday. That brings the total number of Illinois deaths related to the coronavirus to 9,505 since March.

Ford County is one of 51 counties on the state's warning list for the novel virus.

The department also reported 4,062 additional confirmed cases on Sunday. So far, 374,256 cases have been confirmed for the state.

Numbers for McLean County will be reported on Monday. Health Department officials announced earlier this month they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 18-24 is 6.1%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,097 specimens for a total of 7,268,952.

As of Saturday night, 2,605 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 565 patients were in the ICU and 214 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

At Illinois State University in Normal, 32 cases were confirmed during the past week. In all, 1,298 tests were conducted, resulting in a 2.5% positivity rate. So far, ISU has reported 1,433 positive cases, with 1,392 students considered recovered.

No new cases have been reported at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington. So far, 119 students have tested positive, with just three active as of Friday.

In LaSalle County, 28 new cases were confirmed Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,399 since March. The new cases include a boy under the age of 13 and three girls under the age of 13, plus a teenage girl.

Illinois restaurants look for options

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

