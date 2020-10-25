2 Ford County residents with COVID die; 4,062 cases added statewide

SPRINGFIELD — A man and a woman each in their 80s from Ford County were among the 24 additional deaths due to COVID-19 reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday. That brings the total number of Illinois deaths related to the coronavirus to 9,505 since March.

The department also reported 4,062 additional confirmed cases on Sunday. So far, 374,256 cases have been confirmed for the state.

Numbers for McLean County will be reported on Monday. Health Department officials announced earlier this month they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 18-24 is 6.1%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,097 specimens for a total of 7,268,952.

