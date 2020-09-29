2 McLean County projects in running for State Farm grants

BLOOMINGTON — Two McLean County projects are in the running for $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist grants.
An inclusive playground for all children, including those with special needs, on the grounds of the future Bloomington-Normal YMCA building, and renovation of the kitchen to support a program at Western Avenue Community Center are among 200 programs nationwide competing for 40 grants of $25,000 each.
Twenty of the 200 programs are in Illinois, including the playground and kitchen projects.
The 40 programs with the most votes will be announced on Nov. 4.
Inclusive playground
An inclusive playground would be on the grounds of the new, larger Bloomington-Normal YMCA building, which would include therapy programs, services and counseling of Easterseals Central Illinois. Ground was broken last week for the 76,000 square-foot, $23 million building at 202 St. Joseph Drive, Bloomington.
Easterseals and the YMCA would like that property to include an inclusive play area, where all children, including children with disabilities, can play together. Easterseals anticipates that play area would cost $90,000 and a $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant would be used to buy playground equipment, Easterseals said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 20% of children with special needs ages 10 through 17 are obese, compared with 15% of children of the same age range without special needs.
Bloomington-Normal has only one fully inclusive playground, meaning children with disabilities in the area struggle to safely engage in outdoor physical activity with their peers, Easterseals said. The proposed playground would be for any child who uses YMCA or Easterseals services.
Teen Girls program
At Western Avenue Community Center, 600 N. Western Ave., Bloomington, a Teen Girls' Exploration of Career Tracks program is being built on a weeklong summer course at Heartland Community College.
The weekly Teen Girls' program will include information about careers in culinary arts, early childhood education, teacher education, music, design, architecture, business, humanities, writing and medicine.
The schedule will include dinner but the Western Avenue kitchen, which hasn't been updated since 2001, needs renovation. A renovated kitchen would not only be used to serve meals but to instruct students in the culinary arts.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275.
