2 men die, Clinton man is injured, in truck wreck near Witt, police report

WITT — State Police report that a driver and his passenger died, and a Clinton man was injured, when the vehicle they were riding in was involved in an accident and overturned Saturday night near the Montgomery County town of Witt.

Police listed the fatalities as driver John E. Thompson, 51, and passenger James E. Thompson, 21, both from Witt. Police said they had been thrown clear of their pickup truck in the 11:16 p.m. crash and later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

A rear seat passenger, named as Dakota L. Cook, 24, from Clinton, was being treated in hospital for injuries.

Police said their preliminary investigation shows the truck was traveling southbound on Illinois 16 near North 19th Avenue when, for “unknown reasons,” it drove off the road to the right. It then overcorrected and swerved back onto the roadway before overcorrecting again and plunging into the right ditch and overturning.

The road was shut down for four hours while police worked the crash scene and the police said Sunday their investigations were continuing.

