2 more COVID-19 deaths in LaSalle County; 7 new cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 continued its late summer growth in Central Illinois on Monday with two more deaths and 47 new cases reported in LaSalle County and additional cases in McLean and several surrounding counties.
Several additional cases associated with the McLean County jail also were confirmed Monday.
Seven more McLean County residents have COVID-19 but the county's positivity rate — the percentage of residents tested who have tested positive for the virus — remained 2.1%, McLean County Health Department reported Monday.
A total of 552 people from McLean County have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 19.
"We are asking that everyone continue to work together to help our community stay safe and well," McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said, adding: "Remember the 3Ws — washing our hands, wearing a mask or face covering and watching our distance."
LaSalle County Health Department reported that a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s had died of COVID, bringing to 20 the number of COVID-related deaths in that county about an hour north of Bloomington-Normal.
LaSalle County also announced on Monday 47 new COVID cases, bringing that county's number of COVID diagnoses since March to 557. Ages of the 47 people ranged from children to people in their 90s. Of the 557 cases, 256 have recovered.
In Tazewell County, the number of COVID cases increased by 22, bringing that county's total to 390, said Sara Sparkman, county health department communications manager. Of the 390, 226 have recovered.
Among other area counties with increases on Monday included Logan (four new cases, up to 88); Livingston (two new cases Monday, up to 94); as well as Woodford, Ford, DeWitt and Piatt counties.
McLean County jail
Also on Monday, McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said that the number of people associated with the county jail and who have confirmed COVID cases had increased to five — three inmates, one correctional officer and one counselor.
Last Wednesday, Sandage confirmed the first case of COVID at the jail in an inmate. None of the five people have required hospitalization, he said.
All 230 inmates, 70 correctional officers and staff and three counselors of the McLean County Detention Facility have been tested for COVID and at least 90% of the test results are back, Sandage said. Every person who tests negative will be tested again every five days until there are no COVID cases in the jail, Sandage said.
Sanitizing of the county jail and restricting inmate movement to reduce the spread of the virus continues, Sandage said.
"We were well aware that eventually we would have a positive (COVID) case," Sandage said. "We are fortunate that it is not widespread. The correctional officers and medical staff have done an outstanding job in mitigating this."
2.1% positivity rate
The seven additional cases in McLean County mean that 292 county residents have tested positive for the virus since the increase in cases began at the beginning of July.
In McLean County, the county's positivity rate of the more than 26,000 tests since March remained 2.1%. The rolling, seven-day positivity rate through Sunday was 1.9%, the health department reported.
Of the total 552 cases, 434 have recovered (13 more than Sunday), 101 are isolating at home (four fewer than Sunday) and two are hospitalized, two fewer than Sunday, the health department reported.
In addition, 15 county residents have died of the virus. The most recent deaths were reported on July 7 and 9.
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Monday 1,298 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 10 additional deaths. Central Illinois fatalities were the two deaths in LaSalle County and a Peoria County woman in her 70s.
The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending Sunday was 4%, IDPH said. As of Sunday night, 1,418 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID — 347 in intensive care units.
A total of 371 people were tested at the McLean County Fairgrounds testing site on Sunday, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency.
The test site, 1106 Interstate Drive in Bloomington, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, to anyone who can perform the nasal self-swab test.
In addition, McLean County Health Department's third rural, mobile testing site will be open 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at 103 S. Buchanan St., Heyworth.
