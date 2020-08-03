2 more COVID-19 deaths in LaSalle County; 7 new cases in McLean County

All 230 inmates, 70 correctional officers and staff and three counselors of the McLean County Detention Facility have been tested for COVID and at least 90% of the test results are back, Sandage said. Every person who tests negative will be tested again every five days until there are no COVID cases in the jail, Sandage said.

Sanitizing of the county jail and restricting inmate movement to reduce the spread of the virus continues, Sandage said.

"We were well aware that eventually we would have a positive (COVID) case," Sandage said. "We are fortunate that it is not widespread. The correctional officers and medical staff have done an outstanding job in mitigating this."

2.1% positivity rate

The seven additional cases in McLean County mean that 292 county residents have tested positive for the virus since the increase in cases began at the beginning of July.

In McLean County, the county's positivity rate of the more than 26,000 tests since March remained 2.1%. The rolling, seven-day positivity rate through Sunday was 1.9%, the health department reported.