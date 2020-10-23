BLOOMINGTON — Six more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Central Illinois Friday by county and state health officials, including two in McLean County. Half of the state’s 102 counties also were put a on a warning list for a resurgence of infections.

The latest McLean County deaths were a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s, bringing to 33 the total COVID-19 deaths in McLean County, according to Jessica McKnight, McLean County Health Department administrator. Both were associated with long-term-care facilities, she said.

McLean County also reported 46 new positive cases.

Three deaths were reported in Tazewell County: a woman in her 60s who was a resident of Timber Creek Rehab and Health Care, which is experiencing an outbreak; and a woman and a man, both in their 70s, not associated with long-term care. Forty new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Tazewell County Health Department, bringing the county’s total to 2,548.

In LaSalle County, the death of a woman in her 90s brought to 63 the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in that county. The LaSalle County Health Department reported 30 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,314. Of that total, 1,678 have recovered.

LaSalle County is among 51 counties at the warning level for COVID-19. In addition to a rising number of cases, the county has seen its seven-day test positivity rate climb above 8%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the death of a woman in her 70s in DeWitt County on Friday.

Livingston County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including one inmate in the Pontiac Correctional Center.

Of 640 cases in Livingston County, 93 cases remain active, with five people hospitalized. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 10.

Illinois State University reported five new cases Friday. In the past seven days, there have been 33 positive cases out of 1,345 tests administered to students on campus for a positivity rate of 2.5%.

With holidays such as Halloween and Thanksgiving coming up, McKnight discouraged people from attending large gatherings and emphasized the importance of social distancing, wearing masks and washing your hands frequently.

“COVID-19 is here. It’s part of our lives as we know it," she said. “The holidays will still happen. How do we celebrate them as safely as possible?”

McKnight called on people to “be smart in their decision-making,” saying COVID-19 is "like a wildfire and it’s looking for additional fuel.”

The 46 new cases bring to 4,023 the total number of cases in McLean County, with 3,689 considered recovered, the health department statement said.

Twelve people were hospitalized, down from 14 on Thursday, and none were in intensive care. There were 289 people isolating at home, four more than Thursday.

The seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive, remained at 4.4% in McLean County. More than 92,000 McLean Count residents have been tested with a cumulative positivity rate of 4.3%.

McKnight said the county is seeing community spread across all age ranges and that “does affect our vulnerable communities.”

Of 241 cases reported in the last seven days, the largest number — 76 — were people in their 20s. The next two highest categories were the 40s, with 35 cases, and the 30s, with 34.

“A positive here is access to testing,” said McKnight.

There were 656 people tested Thursday at the testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Friday.

State officials also Friday reported another 3,874 newly diagnosed cases statewide and 31 additional deaths.

The county warning list, which the state Department of Public Health issues weekly, are aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health uses a range of metrics to assess whether counties are placed at the warning level, including new cases per 100,000 people, weekly hospital admissions and emergency room visits and the number of deaths. If a county reaches two of the state-set metrics, it’s placed on the warning list.

Counties on the list include Ford, Macon, Shelby and LaSalle counties.

The state is now reporting 364,033 known cases and 9,418 deaths of people with COVID-19 throughout the course of the pandemic. The seven-day statewide test positivity rate ticked down slightly to 5.6%, from 5.7% a day earlier.

The 3,874 newly diagnosed cases came out of a batch of 82,256 tests conducted during a 24-hour period. To date, the state reports that more than 7.1 million coronavirus screenings have been conducted in Illinois.

As of Thursday night, 2,498 people across Illinois with COVID-19 were hospitalized, up from 1,812 two weeks earlier. Of those hospitalized patients, 511 were in intensive care units and 197 were on ventilators.

