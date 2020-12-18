 Skip to main content
2 more COVID-19 related deaths reported in McLean County
COVID-19 testing

Reditus Laboratories technicians register people for COVID-19 testing at their site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington on Thursday.

 DAVID PROEBER,THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Two additional deaths have been reported by the McLean County Health Department, related to the coronavirus outbreak at county long-term care facilities.

A woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, both associated with long-term care facilities, have died with COVID-19. There have been 85 COVID-related deaths reported since March.

Yesterday, the health department reported eight deaths related to COVID.

Jessica McKnight, the McLean County Health Administrator reported 117 newly confirmed or probable cases on Friday. That brings the total number of McLean County residents who have tested positive to 10,539 as of Friday morning.

This week, there have been 733 new cases reported this week. That includes four infants under the age of one; 85 between the ages of one and 17; 22 between the ages of 18 and 19; another 114 in their 20s; 97 in their 30s; 97 in their 40s; 87 in their 50s; 74 in their 60s; 59 in their 80s; 32 in their 90s; and two over the age of 100.

Also as of Friday, 24 McLean County residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of the ICU beds are in use and 85% of the total beds are in use.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.5% through Friday.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

