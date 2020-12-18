2 more COVID-19 related deaths reported in McLean County

A woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, both associated with long-term care facilities, have died with COVID-19. There have been 85 COVID-related deaths reported since March.

This week, there have been 733 new cases reported this week. That includes four infants under the age of one; 85 between the ages of one and 17; 22 between the ages of 18 and 19; another 114 in their 20s; 97 in their 30s; 97 in their 40s; 87 in their 50s; 74 in their 60s; 59 in their 80s; 32 in their 90s; and two over the age of 100.