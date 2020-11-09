2 more COVID deaths in McLean County; 260 more people diagnosed

BLOOMINGTON — Two more McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 and 260 additional people in the county have been diagnosed with the virus. Another 304 people have recovered.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Monday that the deceased were a man in his 50s, associated with an assisted living/supportive living facility, and a man in his 70s, not associated with any long-term care facility. That means that 41 people from McLean County have died of the virus since March.
The death of the man in his 50s was reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Saturday but confirmed by the county health department on Monday. The health department, like most county health departments, stopped reporting COVID numbers during the weekend several weeks ago. Weekend numbers are included now in the Monday numbers.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of county residents tested who have tested positive for the virus in the past week, rose to 8.7%, McKnight reported on Monday, compared with 7.5% on Friday. That number has been increasing for several days.
Of the more than 109,000 COVID tests of county residents since March, 5% have tested positive, compared with 4.6% on Friday.
McKnight also reported that 260 more county residents have been diagnosed with the virus since Friday.
"We have seen an increase in cases," McKnight said. While the health department is working to follow up with people who have tested positive, anyone who tests positive for the virus is asked to begin home isolation and not wait to hear from the health department, she said.
Meanwhile, Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, told The Pantagraph on Monday that 10,656 COVID tests were processed at the lab on Sunday, with 1,623 test results coming back positive, for a positivity rate of 15.2%
"Never seen it like this," Rossi said of the "extremely high" number of tests processed.
Reditus does testing at the McLean County Fairgrounds testing site, among others. At that site on Sunday, 774 people were tested. That testing site, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather.
People may preregister at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
Following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, IDPH and the county health department are reporting confirmed and probable COVID cases combined. Previously, the county health department just reported confirmed cases.
A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via a molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria and is epidemiologically linked or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once.
The total number of COVID cases in McLean County since March 19 is 5,508, including confirmed and probable cases, McKnight said. Because probable cases are now included, McLean County's total number of cases increased by 670 since Friday, McKnight explained.
The 952 people isolating at home on Monday was 64 more than on Friday. Thirteen people are hospitalized, the same number as on Friday, with none in intensive care, McKnight said.
Since March, 4,502 county residents have recovered from the virus, 304 more than on Friday.
Anyone infected with COVID should separate themselves from others by staying in a "sick room" and using a separate bathroom, McKnight advised. Make a list of people with whom you have been in close contact for 48 prior to the onset of symptoms, she said.
People with COVID need to isolate at home for 10 days from when symptoms first appeared and also can't be around others until they are fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine.
Anyone who has been within six feet of a confirmed case for at least 15 minutes should self-quarantine for 14 days, McKnight said.
This story will be updated.
