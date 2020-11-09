2 more COVID deaths in McLean County; 260 more people diagnosed

Following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, IDPH and the county health department are reporting confirmed and probable COVID cases combined. Previously, the county health department just reported confirmed cases.

A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via a molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria and is epidemiologically linked or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once.

The total number of COVID cases in McLean County since March 19 is 5,508, including confirmed and probable cases, McKnight said. Because probable cases are now included, McLean County's total number of cases increased by 670 since Friday, McKnight explained.

The 952 people isolating at home on Monday was 64 more than on Friday. Thirteen people are hospitalized, the same number as on Friday, with none in intensive care, McKnight said.

Since March, 4,502 county residents have recovered from the virus, 304 more than on Friday.

Anyone infected with COVID should separate themselves from others by staying in a "sick room" and using a separate bathroom, McKnight advised. Make a list of people with whom you have been in close contact for 48 prior to the onset of symptoms, she said.