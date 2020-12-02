2 more McLean County COVID deaths; positivity rate rising

"Our local hospitals are reporting 96% of ICU (intensive care unit) beds in use and 97% of total beds in use," McKnight said.

The 1,261 people isolating at home was 76 fewer people compared with Tuesday. McKnight reported that 7,436 county residents have recovered from the virus since March, meaning 168 more people have recovered since Tuesday.

"We continue to urge the public to take steps to protect themselves, their communities and people who are at increased risk of severe illness," McKnight said. "The virus spreads at large events but also at small private gatherings between family and friends. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, follow guidance for isolation and quarantine, wash your hands and practice social distancing."

"The number of active cases, contacts and newly reported cases in our community remain high," McKnight said. "Due to the continued increase of cases, you may not receive a call from us immediately if you have tested positive for COVID-19. We also may not be able to provide you a letter at the end of your isolation or quarantine. If you test positive for COVID, do not wait to hear from the health department to begin your isolation. Please stay home and isolate yourself away from others for ten days."