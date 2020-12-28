2 more McLean County COVID-related deaths reported

BLOOMINGTON — Two more people died with COVID-19 since Thursday, the McLean County Health Department reported Monday.
The deaths included a man and a woman both in their 80s who were associated with long-term care facilities. There have been 88 COVID-related deaths in McLean County since March.
McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight reported 404 new confirmed and probable cases for McLean County on Monday. Those numbers reflected data from the weekend, as well as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. There have been 11,271 total cases in McLean County since March.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate through Sunday was 7.2%, McKnight said. A week ago it was 8.4%.
As of Monday, 1,018 McLean County residents are isolating at home. McKnight also said 10,136 residents have been released from isolation and considered recovered.
As of Monday, 29 residents are reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. The local hospitals report a total of 78 Central Illinois residents in the hospital with the coronavirus. The hospitals also report 89% of the total beds are in use and 96% of the ICU beds are in use.
On Sunday, 329 people tested at the Community Based Testing Center on the McLean County Fairgrounds in west Bloomington. The center will close at 1 p.m. Thursday and will be closed Friday, New Year's Day.
This story will be updated.
Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past
20 B–N places of the past
Grand Hotel
The Jefferson Cafeteria
College Hills Mall
University Cinemas
Double Nickel Drive-In
The first Steak ’n Shake
The Eureka Co. (later Electrolux)
Mr. Quick Drive-In
Old Main
Miller's Hardware
Gil's Country Inn
Cotton's Village Inn
The Sinorak
F.W. Woolworth
Biasi's Drug Store
General Electric
Livingston's Department Store
Bombay Bicycle Club
Red Lion Inn
Metropole Pool Hall
You may also like...
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow