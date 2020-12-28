2 more McLean County COVID-related deaths reported

BLOOMINGTON — Two more people died with COVID-19 since Thursday, the McLean County Health Department reported Monday.

The deaths included a man and a woman both in their 80s who were associated with long-term care facilities. There have been 88 COVID-related deaths in McLean County since March.

McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight reported 404 new confirmed and probable cases for McLean County on Monday. Those numbers reflected data from the weekend, as well as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. There have been 11,271 total cases in McLean County since March.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Monday, 1,018 McLean County residents are isolating at home. McKnight also said 10,136 residents have been released from isolation and considered recovered.