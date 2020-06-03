2 more McLean County residents, 3 more Tazewell County residents, diagnosed with COVID

McLean County Health Department also announced the first COVID case at Heritage Health-Normal, 509 N. Adelaide St., Normal.

"It is the first resident positive COVID-19 case for Heritage Health-Normal," Melissa Beaver, Heritage Operations Group vice president of community relations and marketing, told The Pantagraph. "That is the only known positive in the building at this point."

Beaver said she couldn't comment on the resident's condition.

Heritage CEO Ben Hart said in a statement that Heritage is working with the health department "to ensure we are following their guidelines and protocol with a positive COVID-19 test in the building. While the caregiving staff continues to adhere to the infection prevention measures we have in place, they continue to provide uninterrupted services to all of our residents and stability to their daily routine especially during this coronavirus pandemic."

Meanwhile, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Wednesday that 72 people were tested on Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.