2 more Tazewell County residents die of COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — Health officials Monday said two additional Tazewell County residents have died of COVID-19 and 40 more McLean County residents have tested positive, with 33 recovering.
The two fatalities over the weekend are women in their 80s who lived at Timbercreek Rehab & Health Care in Pekin, where there's been an outbreak, county health officials said. There now have been 44 COVID fatalities in Tazewell County.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Monday that 117 people have tested positive so far this week and 3,658 since March 19. But 3,347 have recovered, 33 more than on Sunday.
A total of 275 people are isolating at home, seven more than on Sunday. Nine people are hospitalized, with none in intensive care, unchanged from Sunday.
Twenty-seven McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. The most recent McLean County death, a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions, was reported on Sunday. Three county residents died last week.
The county's seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of county residents tested for the virus in the past week and who have tested positive — was 4% on Monday, McKnight said. That's up from the 3.7% of the previous day. Of 83,600 tests of county residents since March, 4.4% have come back positive, unchanged from Sunday.
Illinois State University reported Monday that, of 1,374 student-tests on campus in the past week, 16 came back positive, for a positivity rate of 1.2%.
Since ISU began on-campus student testing on Aug. 17, there have been 11,835 tests and 1,374 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 11.6%. ISU further reported that 1,357 students have recovered from the virus.
There were 342 people tested Sunday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency.
That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
"Public health efforts are greatly reliant upon individuals acting responsibly and taking actions that evidence shows will protect them and those around them," McKnight said. Because COVID-19 spreads mainly through close contact with an infected person, McKnight again advised people to wash their hands, stay at least 6 feet away from people outside their household, wear a mask when in public and 6-foot distancing can't be maintained, stay home when they are sick and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
People who have been within six feet of a person with a confirmed COVID case for at least 15 minutes should self-quarantine at home and away from others for 14 days.
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, Logan County reported 13 new cases to bring its total to 511, LaSalle County reported 21 new cases to bring its total to 1,997, DeWitt County confirmed 11 new cases to increase its total to 230, and Piatt County reported four new cases to bring its total to 185.
Statewide data
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday that an additional 53 people in the state had died of COVID-19 over the weekend, pushing the statewide total to just under 9,000.
Over the weekend, Illinois saw its seven-day rolling average test positivity rate spike to levels it hadn’t seen in weeks. On Monday it rose to 4.3%, the highest rate recorded since Sept. 3.
The weekend numbers brought the statewide totals to 321,892 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease and 8,997 deaths since the pandemic first appeared in Illinois.
As of Sunday night, IDPH reported 1,764 people in Illinois were being hospitalized with COVID-19, including 377 patients who were in intensive care units, 153 of whom were on ventilators.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this story.
