2 more Tazewell County residents die of COVID-19

The county's seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of county residents tested for the virus in the past week and who have tested positive — was 4% on Monday, McKnight said. That's up from the 3.7% of the previous day. Of 83,600 tests of county residents since March, 4.4% have come back positive, unchanged from Sunday.

Illinois State University reported Monday that, of 1,374 student-tests on campus in the past week, 16 came back positive, for a positivity rate of 1.2%.

Since ISU began on-campus student testing on Aug. 17, there have been 11,835 tests and 1,374 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 11.6%. ISU further reported that 1,357 students have recovered from the virus.

There were 342 people tested Sunday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency.

That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.

