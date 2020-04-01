2 new cases mean 20 McLean County residents have COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — Two more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with the new strain of coronavirus, bringing to 20 the number of county residents with COVID-19.

McLean County Health Department Communicable Disease Supervisor Melissa Graven said Wednesday afternoon that two more residents have confirmed cases — a woman in her 60s and a man in his 60s.

But, because the health department had just received confirmation of the cases, Graven didn't yet know whether the two people were hospitalized or self-isolating at home. She also didn't know yet how they had been exposed to COVID-19 as the health department's investigation was just beginning.

Two county residents have died of the novel virus.

Of the 16 remaining county residents who have been diagnosed, five have recovered, seven remain at home in isolation, and four are hospitalized — one in an intensive care unit, Graven said.

Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said everyone should assume "that everyone could have COVID-19."