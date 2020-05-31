2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed for McLean County; new total: 220

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total to 220 since mid-March.

Two women, one in her 70s, and one in her 80s, were the latest to test positive, according to local health officials. So far, 176 McLean County residents have recovered, 28 are isolating at home, three are hospitalized and 13 have died.

McLean County Health Department officials confirmed 126 new cases and 10 deaths during May.

Officials said 54 people were tested at the COVID-19 testing site on Friday. The site will accept people in cars as well as pedestrians. A Connect Transit shuttle will depart from the bus stop at the Bloomington Walmart. Shuttles will run every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Testing is not limited to McLean County residents. Insurance information will be collected, but people without insurance may still be tested free of charge.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, except holidays.

There were no new cases in Macon County and the overall total remains at 196 cases. No new cases were reported in Logan (11 cases).