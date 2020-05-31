You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed for McLean County; new total: 220
0 comments
top story

2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed for McLean County; new total: 220

060120-blm-loc-1mcleangraphic

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total to 220 since mid-March.

Two women, one in her 70s, and one in her 80s, were the latest to test positive, according to local health officials. So far, 176 McLean County residents have recovered, 28 are isolating at home, three are hospitalized and 13 have died.

McLean County Health Department officials confirmed 126 new cases and 10 deaths during May.

Officials said 54 people were tested at the COVID-19 testing site on Friday. The site will accept people in cars as well as pedestrians. A Connect Transit shuttle will depart from the bus stop at the Bloomington Walmart. Shuttles will run every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Testing is not limited to McLean County residents. Insurance information will be collected, but people without insurance may still be tested free of charge.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, except holidays.

There were no new cases in Macon County and the overall total remains at 196 cases.  No new cases were reported in Logan (11 cases).

In LaSalle County, three new cases were reported Sunday, including a teenage boy, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s. All remain in isolation.

Statewide, officials announced 1,343 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 additional deaths. The state has now had 120,260 confirmed cases, and 5,390 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 24 to May 30 is 7 percent.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

National Wire

Protests could fuel outbreak

LOS ANGELES — The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have sent shudders through the health community and elevated fears that the huge crowds will lead to a new surge in cases of the coronavirus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News