2 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County; new total 20; county says assume everyone could have it

The health department was not able to link either of those two people to someone previously diagnosed with COVID-19.

"We're at a point in this pandemic where we need to assume that anyone we deal with has COVID-19," Graven said.

That's why, to lessen the spread of COVID-19, public health officials are urging people to stay home as much as they can; keep at least a six-foot distance away from other people; avoid gatherings of 10 or more people; wash their hands frequently; cover coughs and sneezes; avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and sterilize frequently used surfaces.

The good news is, of the remaining 16 people diagnosed in McLean County, five have recovered, Graven said. Seven remain at home in isolation and four are hospitalized — one in an intensive care unit, she said.