2 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County; new total 20; county says assume everyone could have it

BLOOMINGTON — Assume that everyone you deal with could have COVID-19, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Wednesday, as the health department confirmed two new cases of the novel strain of coronavirus.
Twenty McLean County residents have tested positive for the new virus, said Melissa Graven, health department communicable disease supervisor.
The two new cases are a woman in her 60s and a man in his 60s.
But, because the health department had just received confirmation of the cases, Graven didn't yet know whether the two people were hospitalized or self-isolating at home. She also didn't know yet how they had been exposed to COVID-19 because the health department's investigation was just beginning.
Two county residents have died of the novel virus — a man in his 70s reported by the health department on Tuesday and a woman in her 70s reported by the department on March 22.
The health department was not able to link either of those two people to someone previously diagnosed with COVID-19.
"We're at a point in this pandemic where we need to assume that anyone we deal with has COVID-19," Graven said.
That's why, to lessen the spread of COVID-19, public health officials are urging people to stay home as much as they can; keep at least a six-foot distance away from other people; avoid gatherings of 10 or more people; wash their hands frequently; cover coughs and sneezes; avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and sterilize frequently used surfaces.
The good news is, of the remaining 16 people diagnosed in McLean County, five have recovered, Graven said. Seven remain at home in isolation and four are hospitalized — one in an intensive care unit, she said.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, until supplies are exhausted, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for first responders, health care providers, people 65 and older and people with underlying medical conditions, all of whom also have a fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath.
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) told The Pantagraph that 109 people were tested on Tuesday, following 78 on Saturday, 108 on Sunday and 182 on Monday.
Meanwhile on Wednesday, IDPH reported 986 new cases of coronavirus disease statewide, bringing the state's new total to 6,980 people. Forty-two more people have died — bringing the new total to 141 — including a Sangamon County man in his 90s.
IDPH reported the following Central Illinois cases (and deaths), by county, on Wednesday: Champaign, 33; Christian, 14; Douglas, eight; Ford, one; Iroquois, two; LaSalle, six (one); Livingston, five; Macon, two; Montgomery, two; Morgan, five (one); Peoria, 10; Sangamon, 17 (two); Tazewell, four; Woodford, three.
People with mild symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath) are asked to stay home and self-isolate and call their health care provider if their symptoms don't improve. About 80 percent of people with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms and get better after about two weeks of self-isolation and treating their symptoms.
