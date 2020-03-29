2 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said “we have weeks to go” before Illinois reaches a peak in new COVID-19 cases, expected “sometime in April.” One of his priorities, he added, is to increase the state’s testing ability.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Five days ago, three state labs, four commercial facilities and 15 hospital labs processed 2,000 tests per day. The governor said that capacity is up to 4,000 daily with a goal of hitting 10,000 daily in the next 10 days.

“That marker is significant because it’s the number of tests per day that the scientists and experts tell us that we need to get a truly holistic understanding of the virus in each of our 102 counties,” Pritzker said. “...This 10,000-a-day marker will give us the data to run a more mathematically significant model that offers us improved insight into how well our interventions are working.”

Daily testing continues at the McLean County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, where an estimated 80 people were tested Saturday. The pilot program is a collaboration of the Illinois Department of Public Health, McLean County Health Department, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Illinois National Guard.