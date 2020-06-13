2 new COVID-19 cases, including one youth, reported Saturday in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Two new COVID-19 cases, including a girl between the ages of 10 and 19 and a woman in her 80s, were confirmed by the McLean County Health Department Saturday.
Since March 19, there have been 241 McLean County residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials report that 209 people have recovered, 19 people are isolating at home and 13 have died. For the sixth straight day, officials report there are no patients with coronavirus in local hospitals.
Since last Sunday, there have been 16 new cases reported. The previous week, only seven cases had been reported, which followed a week of 14 cases between May 24 and May 30.
On Friday, there were 107 people tested at the McLean County drive-through site in west Bloomington.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 673 new confirmed cases, including 29 additional deaths. In Illinois, there have been 131,871 cases reported, including 6,289 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from June 6 to June 12 is 3 percent.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.