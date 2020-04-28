2 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — The number of reported cases of the coronavirus in McLean County continues a trek toward 100, as two new cases were reported Tuesday.

The first reported case of the coronavirus in McLean County was reported March 19. Now, nearly six weeks later, the total has reached 94.

The two new cases on Tuesday include a male in his 50s and a female in her 50s.

In Logan County, three women, including two residents of a nursing home, have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say the women were in their 40s, 50s and 60s, respectively. All were experiencing mild symptoms and are in isolation.

In LaSalle County - a man in his 20s and a man in his 80s - were the two newest confirmed cases. Both remain in isolation. The county now has 50 confirmed cases with 21 of those, recovered.

One new case was reported in Ford County, bringing the overall total there to nine cases. Seven have recovered and there has been one reported death.

One new case was reported in DeWitt County, the second overall case.