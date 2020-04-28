2 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The number of reported cases of the coronavirus in McLean County continues a trek toward 100, as two new cases were reported Tuesday.
The first reported case of the coronavirus in McLean County was reported March 19. Now, nearly six weeks later, the total has reached 94.
The two new cases on Tuesday include a male in his 50s and a female in her 50s.
In Logan County, three women, including two residents of a nursing home, have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say the women were in their 40s, 50s and 60s, respectively. All were experiencing mild symptoms and are in isolation.
In LaSalle County - a man in his 20s and a man in his 80s - were the two newest confirmed cases. Both remain in isolation. The county now has 50 confirmed cases with 21 of those, recovered.
One new case was reported in Ford County, bringing the overall total there to nine cases. Seven have recovered and there has been one reported death.
One new case was reported in DeWitt County, the second overall case.
As of Tuesday, two additional people have reported they have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 80 people, officials with the McLean County Health Department reported. One person remains hospitalized, and 10 are in home isolation. Three deaths were previously reported.
There were 109 tests conducted at the drive thru site on Monday. So far, more than 2,200 people have been tested in McLean County.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,219 new cases. There were also 144 additional deaths reported.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 48,102 cases, with deaths in 96 counties. The age of cases range from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.
COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through May 30, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for Illinois residents who are health care workers or first responders, and for anyone age 16 and older with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).
This story will be updated.
