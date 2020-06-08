2 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in McLean County; total now 228

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in McLean County on Monday.

The new cases bring McLean County to a total of 228 confirmed cases since mid-March. The McLean County Health Department said two people remain hospitalized, 14 people are at home in isolation and 199 people have recovered from the virus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 658 additional cases of coronavirus and 23 deaths, bringing the state to a total of 128,415 cases and 5,924 deaths across 102 counties.

In LaSalle County, two new cases brought the county to a total of 166 cases. The patients are a woman in her 20s and a man in his 50s, and both remain at home in isolation.

More than 1 million tests have been conducted in Illinois since March.