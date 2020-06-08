2 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in McLean County; total now 228

BLOOMINGTON — Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in McLean County on Monday.
The new cases bring McLean County to a total of 228 confirmed cases since mid-March. The McLean County Health Department said two people remain hospitalized, 14 people are at home in isolation and 199 people have recovered from the virus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 658 additional cases of coronavirus and 23 deaths, bringing the state to a total of 128,415 cases and 5,924 deaths across 102 counties.
In LaSalle County, two new cases brought the county to a total of 166 cases. The patients are a woman in her 20s and a man in his 50s, and both remain at home in isolation.
More than 1 million tests have been conducted in Illinois since March.
Over the weekend, 132 people (78 Saturday and 54 Sunday) were tested at the drive-through testing facility in Bloomington. Testing continues at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The facility is available to anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms and each person much be able to self administer a nasal swab test.
A Connect Transit shuttle runs to the testing site every 15 minutes between 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The shuttle can be accessed at the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St, Bloomington.
No appointment or doctor referral is needed. Insurance will be billed but people without insurance may be tested free of charge. People are asked to bring an ID if they have one.
The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends that people who have been in large groups, rallies or marches be tested five to seven days after the outing, or sooner if they develop COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath).
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.